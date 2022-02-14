ABERDEEN caretaker manager Barry Robson will aim to pick the players up ahead of Tuesday’s visit of St Johnstone following the sacking of Stephen Glass.
Glass lost his job the morning after Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup exit at Motherwell and with the Dons sitting ninth in the cinch Premiership table.
“It’s never easy when a manager loses his job,” Robson said. “It’s difficult for him and everybody connected to the club.
“I felt for him but the one thing you sign up for when you become a football manager, inevitably this will happen at some stage, which is unfortunate.
“I have seen it happen a million times, as a player and as a coach. I just have to try and pick the players up.
“And the thing is, the players know they are responsible for it as well. It’s a case of let’s try and move the club forward and get a decent result on Tuesday.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.