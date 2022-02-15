THE recent retirement of his good friend and former foe, Kash Farooq, served as a valuable reminder to Scott Allan that, as in life, nothing in sport is ever guaranteed.

Farooq’s decision to call it a day on health grounds at the age of 26 shocked many who expected the Scotstoun fighter to go on to compete for world honours in the not-too-distant future.

Allan, who shared the ring twice with the former British champion, was already viewing 2022 as a make-or-break year for his own boxing aspirations before this sudden jolt to the senses, with the 29 year-old acutely aware that he has at best another 18 months left in which to realise them.

Now the man from Shotts will look to speed up the process, moving a weight category to super-flyweight with the express ambition of becoming British champion.

“Dropping down from bantamweight has been in the pipeline for some time,” reveals the St Andrew’s Sporting Club fighter. “I just think I will be stronger, faster and fitter and a better all-round boxer. I’m going to be fighting smaller guys who don’t have the same height or power.

“I’m going to stay at this weight as it’s only three pounds difference which is absolutely nothing if your body allows you to drop that. I’ve got a scientist on board and we’ll do it properly. We’re not cutting any corners.

“There are opportunities for me in this division. I’m setting my sights on landing the British title this year. Realistically I’ve got 12 to 18 months left in the sport.

“I turn 30 this year and in boxing that’s not really young any more. So I’ve got to get things moving forward faster.

“We sat down at the end of last year and discussed what the plan was if I was going to keep fighting. I didn’t want to fight journeymen. I’ve never liked that as, for the most part, you know the outcome before you even get there. So I want to test where I’m at and where I can go and you can only really do that by fighting the top guys.

“You can’t wait around forever waiting for the perfect moment to step up. You only have to look at what’s happened with Kash to see that.

“I was absolutely devastated when I heard his news as he was a guy who was destined to become a world champion. To have that taken from him is just gutting. I sent him a message as I just really felt for him.

“And what’s happened there is another sign that you need to push forward while you can as you never know what’s around the corner, especially in a sport like this one. That’s why I’m giving myself 18 months to win that British title and then I’m getting out with my health and well-being intact.”

His mission begins in Liverpool on February 26 when the Lanarkshire fighter steps into the ring with Marcel Braithwaite looking to pick up the vacant WBC International Silver title.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me and just what I’ve been looking for,” says Allan who also tested European champion Lee McGregor over eight tough rounds earlier in his career. “It’s a proper 50:50 fight. Two of the boys who have beaten him, Jay Harris and Sunny Edwards, are top drawer and then there was one other loss to a very good journeyman. So like myself he’s only been beaten by the best.

“It’s going to be a big night in Liverpool and it will be outstanding if I can win on the road. I’ll have a big crowd coming down to support me as well.

“This fight is going to be the gateway for me to get to bigger things. It’s an eliminator towards the British title as well so it opens massive doors for me. I can’t look too far ahead as he’s a tough, durable opponent who’s going to bring me problems on the night. But it’s nothing I can’t overcome.”

Allan is already preparing for a life outside of competitive boxing. The diehard Motherwell supporter already runs one gym, Rivals, in Wishaw and is preparing to open a second later this year, acknowledging that only those at the very top of the sport can make a comfortable living from inside the ring.

“I’m opening up a second gym,” he revealed. “I’ve got Rivals in Wishaw and we’re in the process of opening up one in East Kilbride as well. I’ve also launched a meal prep company as well so I’m absolutely flat out.

“The money in boxing is absolutely garbage so if I didn’t have other businesses lined up I’d be in big trouble. I’m keeping my options for a life outside of the ring but before then I want to bow out at the top if I can.”