Glasgow's People's Palace will reopen its doors later this month after repairwork has been completed, it has been revealed.

Councillor David McDonald, depute leader of Glasgow City Council and chairman of Glasgow Life, the charity which runs culture and leisure services for the city, announced the news on social media.

Councillor McDonald said: "Very happy to confirm that the @PeoplesPalaceGL will be reopening, following recent repairs to internal plasterwork, on the February 23."

Read more: Shock new image reveals state of Glasgow's famous Winter Gardens

And for the first time since the pandemic it will open seven days a week.

The People's Palace, operated by Glasgow Life which runs the city's culture and leisure services, reopened following Covid restrictions last June but closed its doors again in October for essential building work to be carried out, however the Winter Gardens remained closed.

Very happy to confirm that the @PeoplesPalaceGL will be reopening (following recent repairs to internal plasterwork) on the 23rd of February.



For the first time since the pandemic it will open 7 days a week. Mon-Thurs & Sat – 10-5pm. Fri & Sun – 11-5pm pic.twitter.com/TUTwD42Wf7 — David McDonald (@_dmcrcy) February 15, 2022

The glasshouse and adjoining People’s Palace were closed in January 2019. The People’s Palace reopened later that year after a £350,000 refurbishment, but the Winter Gardens remained closed after the sealant used to secure the glass panelling was deemed to have “reached the end of its life”.

Councillor David McDonald said the People's Palace will be open seven days a week

Last year an image emerged of the once great Winter Gardens at Glasgow's People's Palace which showed the shocking condition of the site.

The Herald is currently leading a campaign, A Fair Deal for Glasgow, calling for more funding for the city's culture and leisure venues and its collections.

A shocking image from inside the Winter Gardens emerged last year

Glasgow Life lost £38m in income last year due to the pandemic and predicted income for 2021/22 is around £6.4m, and while Glasgow City Council has reached an agreement for it to receive a guaranteed £100m a year for the next three or four years, Glasgow Life opened just over 90 of its 171 venues. Without further funds, it cannot open any further sites.