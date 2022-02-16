In days gone by, those looking to indulge in some retail therapy in Glasgow would have been faced with a dilemma: Argyle Street or Sauchiehall Street first?

With department stores including C&A , BHS and a plethora of smaller, family run firms including Greaves, the higher city centre street was a match for the other.

It’s unlikely that visiting shoppers would be directed to the Sauchiehall Street of today.

Last week, Sports Direct became the latest store to announce its closure.

It came just weeks after it was announced that the city centre’s oldest Marks and Spencer, on the same street, was to close.

Jamie O’Neill, owner of Hotspot Mobile likened Sauchiehall Street to a “run-down Gotham City” and said he believed it was beyond saving.

There is growing recognition that drastic changes are required to ensure that shoppers don’t completely desert the street and the remaining businesses.

A major review is to get under way to re-examine the model of Glasgow’s “Style Mile” which takes in Argyle, Buchanan and Sauchiehall Streets, in the face of changing retail trends “that indicate the need to move to a mixed-use model in all town and city centres”.

The priority will be Sauchiehall Street, with a vision to develop and drive footfall by re-purposing empty units to complement emerging and ambitious proposals for Buchanan Galleries.

Plans were unveiled last month which could see the shopping centre demolished to make way for an “urban village” comprising homes, shops, a hotel, offices and restaurants.

Glasgow City Centre Taskforce will be charged with deciding the future of Glasgow’s three main shopping streets. Its membership including the council, national and UK governments, Glasgow Chamber of Commerce; and the core city sectors including retail, hospitality and the night time economy.

Councillor Angus Millar, Co-Chair of the City Centre Task Force, said: “We all want our city centre to be a place where people want to live, work, shop, visit, invest and do business. Sauchiehall, Argyle and Buchanan Streets are at the heart of Glasgow’s shopping district, but we know that the retail sector is changing.

“Securing a vibrant, sustainable future for the city centre will mean supporting a range of uses – including retail, hospitality, office and residential – and undertaking a master-planning approach will help identify the right mix for these key destination streets.

“It’s vital that we take a strategic approach to supporting areas like Sauchiehall Street, identifying opportunities for the repurposing of vacant retail/commercial units, redeveloping gap sites and reviewing the balance of different uses of property there.

“This review will make a significant contribution to our recovery efforts and promote a positive future for our city centre.”

The council is pushing ahead with the £115 million Avenues Programme, which created cycle lanes, widened pavements and visual improvements on Sauchiehall Street and will be extended to 16 other city centre streets.

Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: “Glasgow has a city centre that relies not only on the footfall of local residents but on the wider catchment areas where the population traditionally depends on Glasgow for their shopping and leisure needs.

“We warmly welcome this recent announcement and look forward to working closely with the task force to consider how we create the conditions that will breathe life into the core of the city, to increase footfall and attract future investment as we continue to grow and develop."

