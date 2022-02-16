DUNDEE have sacked manager James McPake with the Dens Park club languishing at the foot of the Premiership table.

The Dens Park side are currently a point ahead of St Johnstone at the bottom of the cinch Premiership.

The decision to remove McPake comes on the back of two consecutive victories after the 2-1 win at Hearts last week was followed by a 3-0 Scottish Cup success away to Peterhead.

McPake took over as manager in May 2019 and led Dundee to promotion from the Championship last May, at the end of his second season in charge.

A club statement read: “Dundee Football Club has taken the decision to release James McPake from the duties of his position of Manager.

“James joined Dundee FC as a player in May 2014 and since that time has faithfully served the club as Captain, Under 18s Manager, First Team Caretaker Manager, and First Team Manager.

“During the 2020-21 season, James led the team to promotion to the Scottish Premiership after just two seasons in the Championship. This resulted in him being named Scottish Championship Manager of the Year 2021.

“It is clear that without James’ leadership the club would still be in the Championship, and for that reason, the decision to release him was not arrived at easily. However, at this time the club must look to a manager with additional experience with the aim of preserving James’ legacy and our place in the Premiership.

“It is without a doubt that someone who has achieved so much in such a short amount of time will go on to continue achieving remarkable things, and for this James has our unequivocal support and endorsement.

“We are proud to have given James his first steps in management and beyond proud of his accomplishments. He is, and will always remain, a valued and loved member of the Dundee FC family.”