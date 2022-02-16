EDINBURGH coach Mike Blair has delivered a massive vote of confidence in Charlie Savala after the 21-year-old stand-off became the latest player to agree a new deal with the capital club.

Born in Sydney, Savala had to wait patiently for his chance to make an impression after signing for Edinburgh in October 2020, and even now has only made eight appearances. But the confidence and range of skills he has shown in those appearances - not to mention the work ethic and burning ambition he has displayed in training - have been enough to convince his head coach that he has a big future with the team.

As things stand, Savala faces severe competition merely to get into a matchday squad, with Scotland caps Blair Kinghorn and Jaco van der Walt, and Scotland Under-20 international Nathan Chamberlain all vying for the No 10 jersey. But Blair believes that as long as progress is maintained, he could shortly be playing far more regularly than has hitherto been the case.

“I want to see him pushing in around that No 1, No 2 berth,” the coach said when asked where Savala fitted into the pecking order within that quartet. “And we believe that re-signing him will give him that opportunity to improve. It’s been difficult with him not getting huge amounts of game time, but he’s getting bits, and he’s improving in training as well, which is crucial - there’s no plateau through that. I believe he’s a hugely exciting player for Edinburgh going forward.”

Qualified to play for Scotland thanks to his father having been born in Ayr, Savala played rugby union at school but later switched to league with the Sydney Roosters. He still exhibits signs of his background in the 13-a-side game according to Blair, but the coach has been impressed with the speed at which he has adapted to life in the URC.

“Charlie has got attributes that you can’t coach,” Blair added. “He has a huge amount of vision and X factor. There are parts within his game that he’ll want to tidy up and that we’ll look at, around his game management.

“He’s probably more of a rugby league type intellect, I’d say, at the moment, but he’s learning fast. And he’s hugely ambitious as well.”

Although the length of Savala’s contract has not been announced, it is clear that Blair envisages him having a big future with Edinburgh. And, 16 months on from his initial arrival, Savala credits the coach for showing the faith that has allowed him to start making the most of his natural talent.

“I’ve always loved having Mike as my coach,” he said. “He’s put a lot of faith in myself and I really feel he’s taken my game to the next level. Whether that means challenging for the spot with Jaco and Blair . . . . They’re both world class and internationally-capped players. I’m grateful wherever I stand, but to be able to push for those positions is great.

“It’s a special moment for me to be able to re-sign for this club,” he continued. “It means a lot to me to play for this club. It’s become my home now over here. I love the place, I love Edinburgh. There’s a real positive vibe around the place and I think we’re going somewhere special with the club and I really want to push it forward.

“I feel my development as a player is a direct result of the coaches and the competitive squad we’ve got here. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. Mike’s appointment as coach has been great for me, he’s shown full faith in me and has been great for my development. Being a half-back himself has been really beneficial for me and I’m really enjoying my time under him.”

Lest anyone think the pair have established a mutual admiration society, Savala revealed that Blair can also be critical of him if he makes mistakes or attempts an extravagant option, with some of the errors being a throwback to his rugby league days.

“I tried a silly flick pass in training and Mike got at me for that! A lot of the skills I have [from rugby league] have been transferable, but there are a few things I can work on. Some of the skills that I’ve brought across can be positive for my game.

“When I was growing up one of my coaches back home said to me, ‘The less I coach you, the better it is for you’. And that’s one thing that’s stuck with me. For my game, I don’t like to have a cramped style.

“As a fly-half I really enjoy playing with freedom and Mike has allowed me to do that. There are obviously times when you need to be reined in a bit and things need to be done structurally, but it is great to have that freedom.”