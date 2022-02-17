A MULTI-vehicle crash has taken place on Glasgow's Clydeside Expressway.
Emergency services are currently at the scene, near the SEC.
The accident was reported at 6.45am this morning.
The road (eastbound) was closed to all traffic between Hayburn Street offslip and Finniston Street onramp, however, one lane has since been reopened.
Police are still dealing with the accident, which has caused lengthy delays.
Glasgow City Council says traffic is currently queued from SEC back to Sawmill Road roundabout.
❗️UPDATE ⌚️07:23#A814 Clydeside Expressway— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 17, 2022
Lane 1 now fully running with Lane 2 CLOSED E/B due to a multi vehicle RTC⛔️
Traffic slowing on the approach#TakeCare @SWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/O88tYcURZH
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance following a three-vehicle crash on the A814 Clydeside Expressway eastbound in Glasgow near the SEC, which was reported around 6.45am on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
"There are no reports of injuries.”
