The “aisle of dreams” in Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys available.

That will be no different this week in mid-February, with a number of well-priced products to choose from.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week:

Aldi's Specialbuys

This week Aldi's Specialbuys section comes in with interesting items for cooking, astrology and fitness.

Two of the products you can get from Aldi's specialbuys this week (Aldi)

For example, if you want a more affordable version of a FitBit then Aldi can offer the Xplora Fitness Watch.

It features a bluetooth connected step tracker, heart rate monitor, smartphone alerts and choice of watch faces to suit your style.

Additionally, it is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and can be purchased at the Aldi website for £27.99.

If you're thinking ahead to the summer and want to get a barbecue in then Aldi can help with the Gardenline Kamado Ceramic Egg BBQ.

It is on the more expensive side of Aldi specialbuys at £399, but it has a number of useful features such as a powder coated steel hinge, chimney top, fire grate bring, stainless steel hinge springs and an ash door bring.

Plus, with two cooking grills you'll be able to host a decent number of people without it becoming too overwhelming.

Finally, for those who are enthusiastic about stargazing then the National Geographic 76/700 Telescope is a relatively inexpensive option to look up into the night sky.

National Geographic telescope (Aldi)

On its Aldi website page it says it has enough maynifying power to see details of the Moon and some planets.

At £79.99 it could be the perfect gift to give to a budding astrologer who is just getting interested in the subject.

Lidl's Middle Aisle

Lidl's Middle Aisle items this week are focused on DIY tools and health gadgets, such as with the Parkside 65 Piece Socket Set for £34.99.

This includes two park plug sockets, sockets of various length, five hex keys, sliding T bars and extensions which all come in a high-quality case, plus it has a three-year warranty.

Additionally, to accompany that you could get the Parkside 12V Cordless Drill Driver Set for £59.99.

Some of Lidl's middle aisle items (Lidl)

This is in a practical case and includes two rechargeable batteries, a 39 piece accessory set and one charger.

Meanwhile, moving away from DIY products, there is the Silvercrest Smart Pulse Oximeter.

For £19.99 it can be used to determine your blood oxygen saturation and heart rate and it has Bluetooth technology that transmits data so you can analyse your activity on a graph.