ABERDEEN are edging closer to a deal to appoint Jim Goodwin as Stephen Glass' successor at Pittodrie - with St Mirren bracing themselves for the Irishman's departure, according to reports.
Glass' 11-month reign was brought to an end on Sunday in the aftermath of the Dons' Scottish Cup exit at Fir Park the day before, where chairman Dave Cormack was watching on.
Former Hibernian manager Jack Ross, ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon and Derek Adams - who was sacked by Bradford City earlier this week - are believed to be in the frame for the job but it appears that Goodwin is Aberdeen's first choice.
A compensation fee of around £250,000 would be required to release Goodwin from his Buddies contract, with the Scottish Daily Express reporting that Aberdeen are happy to meet the asking price.
An initial approach from the Pittodrie board has been rebuffed and Aberdeen could be forced into triggering a release clause in the manager's contract.
According to the Express, "St Mirren sources believe they are on the verge of losing their manager".
The report adds that talks between the Paisley club and the Dons remain ongoing.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.