A THIRD person has been arrested in connection with the death of Brian Maley.
Police Scotland yesterday confirmed that two people, a man and a woman, had been arrested and charged in connection with the Springburn grandfathers’ death, and have confirmed another arrest.
The body of Brian Maley was found at a flat in Young Terrace in the Springburn area of the city at about 9.50am on Tuesday February 8, 2022.
A 45-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were charged, and faced the Glasgow Sherriff Court yesterday.
Now police have confirmed a 38-year-old is to be brought before the court, after being arrested and charged in connection with the death of the 52-year-old.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following a police operation in Falkirk today, a 38-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the death.
“He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday, 17 February, 2022. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. “
Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Brian’s family at what continues to be a difficult time for them.
“I would also like to thank the local community for their patience, help and assistance during our investigation and to those who came forward with information.”
