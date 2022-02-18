Drivers across the UK have been warned to be careful on the roads and delay all but essential trips amid Storm Eunice.

It comes as people are being urged to stay at home and the Army has been placed on standby as the UK prepares for the arrival of Storm Eunice.

A red weather warning – the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely – has been issued by the Met Office due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge, which is understood to be a rare event for the UK.

The Met Office said there is a risk of “flying debris resulting in danger to life” and “damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down”.

National Highways and Met Office issue Storm Eunice warning to drivers

Certain motorists will be “particular high risk” when travelling in the severe conditions, lorries, vans and motorcycles will be at greater risk amid strong winds.

National Highways has joined the Met Office in strongly advising these types of vehicles to avoid the Severn Crossing, the M4 junction 22 to M5 junction 18, Stroud to M4, Avonmouth Bridge, and Clevedon to Bridgwater.

Handout image from the Twitter feed of @RossonWyeCops of a small tree blown into the road at Three Crosses in Ross-on-Wye during Storm Dudley.

RAC Storm Eunice warning to drivers

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Rod Dennis said: “It’s vitally important drivers don’t set out during Storm Eunice unless it can’t be avoided. It might be better to make trips today or delay them until the worst of the storm has passed.

“Drivers who make unnecessary journeys risk putting themselves and their passengers in danger, as well as the lives of anyone who may need to help them should something unwanted happen.

“People who can work from home tomorrow should definitely do so, and we also urge people not to be tempted to drive to the coast to take photos of the extreme conditions.”

Drivers have been urged not to travel to the coast. (PA)

Drivers who must take essential journeys should stick to main roads where possible and avoid coastal routes. Reducing speed is particularly important in areas that have seen snow, while those in windy spots should be extra careful when passing lorries or vulnerable road users such as cyclists, who could be blown off course.

Met Office guidance for driving in the wind includes making sure you have a good grip on the wheel at all times, keeping an eye out for gaps in the scenery where gusts could blow through, and leaving more space between yourself and other road users.