13 puppies were tragically killed as a result of severe weather conditions amid Storm Dudley this week.

The pedigree pups were electrocuted when a power line crashed onto their kennel block after being toppled by strong winds.

The incident happened at around 4pm on Wednesday in Yorkshire when a tree blew down bringing the 11k voltage powerline with it, sparking an investigation by Northern Power Grid.

A statement from Cuckavalda Gundogs, read: "Jack ,Anna and Tom would like to thank everyone who have shown their concern and given help and to Grace Lane Vets for coming out .

They added: “RIP you beautiful creatures – all taken far too young.”

Northern Power Grid issue statement as 13 dogs are killed

A Northern Powergrid spokesperson said: "Storm Dudley caused a tree on a customer's land to fall and bring down a section of overhead power line onto kennels which were situated directly under the section of electricity network.

"Sadly, a number of dogs in the kennel were electrocuted. As soon as we were alerted, we isolated supplies in the YO61 and 62 areas, causing a power cut for around 680 customers.

“Our contact centre advisor also provided immediate safety advice to the customer to stay clear of the area and metal kennel.

"Power was safely restored to the majority of customers last night. We remain in contact with the customer, and our teams are on site carrying out final repairs to the section of network damaged by the storm."

Millions were bracing for “dangerous conditions” as winds from the second storm in a week prompted two rare red weather warnings for much of the south of England and part of Wales.

The second rare highest alert – meaning a high impact is very likely – was issued to run from 10am until 3pm over the East of England on Friday due to fears of Storm Eunice “causing significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds” up to 90mph, the Met Office said.