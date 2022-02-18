The UK remains on high alert with Storm Eunice hitting the UK in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Met Office has issued red weather warning while the public are urged to stay at home with the Army placed on standby.

A red weather warning – the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely – has been issued by the Met Office due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge, which is understood to be a rare event for the UK.

All Storm Eunice weather warnings in effect

Storm Eunice weather warnings across the UK. (PA)

The Met Office said there is a risk of “flying debris resulting in danger to life” and “damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down”.

The warning covers the coastline of Devon, Cornwall and Somerset as well as the south coast of Wales and will be in effect from 7am until 12pm on Friday.

Amber warnings, the second highest alert level, for wind are in place across the whole of England from 5am to 9pm on Friday, while yellow weather warnings, the next level down, for wind and snow are in force for a large part of Scotland – where blizzards are predicted – and the whole of Northern Ireland.

Severe and significant flooding may also take place along the coastlines of the South and West of England as spring tides are expected on Friday morning.

Track Storm Eunice live

Weather tacker, Windy, is able to tell us exactly when Storm Eunice will hit certain parts of the UK.

By scrolling through the timeline bar at the bottom of the screen you can find when the storm will hit your area.