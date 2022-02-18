As heavy snow brought by Storm Eunice batters large parts of Scotland, the high winds and extreme weather is already causing problems across the country.

Ministers in Scotland are warning people to only travel if safe to do so, and transport services have been heavily impacted this week between Storm Dudley and the snow warning in place today.

ScotRail announced they have workers gritting and salting the tracks where required, but said despite the fact major disruptions are expected today they don’t expect the same mass cancellations which occurred earlier this week.

With Scots being warned to only travel if necessary, some Schools in the country have also been hit by the snow and made the decision to close for the day in order to keep pupils safe.

Aberdeen City Council’s website have said all schools will remain open, but some schools in Aberdeenshire have shut.

Here is a full list of the closures:

 

  • Aberdeen City
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open.
  • Aberdeenshire

Alford Academy

Aboyne Primary

Alford Primary

Ballater School

Banchory Academy (closed to pupils only)

Braemar School

Cairney School

Drumblade School

Echt School

Glass School

Gordon Primary School

The Gordon Schools

Kemnay Academy

Logie Coldstone School

Mintlaw Academy (closed to pupils only)

Rhynie School

Tarland School

Torphins School

Towie School

Turriff Academy

Westhill Academy

  • Angus
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open.
  • Argyll and Bute
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open.
  • City of Edinburgh
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open.
  • Clackmannanshire
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open.
  • Eilean Siar
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open.
  • Dumfries and Galloway
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open.
  • Dundee City
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open.
  • East Ayrshire
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open.
  • East Dunbartonshire
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open.
  • East Lothian
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open.
  • East Renfrewshire
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open.
  • Falkirk

Whitecross Primary School (P3/4 only – due to Covid)

  • Fife

Milton of Balgonie Primary School

  • Glasgow City
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open.
  • Inverclyde
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open.
  • Midlothian
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open.
  • North Ayrshire
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open.
  • North Lanarkshire
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open.
  • Orkney Islands
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open..
  • Perth and Kinross
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open.

  • Renfrewshire
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open.
  • Scottish Borders
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open.

  • Shetland Islands
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open.

  • South Ayrshire
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open.
  • South Lanarkshire
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open.
  • Stirling
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open.
  • Highland
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open.
  • Moray
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open.
  • West Dunbartonshire
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open.
  • West Lothian
  • According to the council website, all schools remain open.

 

 