As heavy snow brought by Storm Eunice batters large parts of Scotland, the high winds and extreme weather is already causing problems across the country.
Ministers in Scotland are warning people to only travel if safe to do so, and transport services have been heavily impacted this week between Storm Dudley and the snow warning in place today.
Please follow this important advice on weather tomorrow. #StormEunice https://t.co/qLkhoia0YY— John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) February 17, 2022
ScotRail announced they have workers gritting and salting the tracks where required, but said despite the fact major disruptions are expected today they don’t expect the same mass cancellations which occurred earlier this week.
With Scots being warned to only travel if necessary, some Schools in the country have also been hit by the snow and made the decision to close for the day in order to keep pupils safe.
Aberdeen City Council’s website have said all schools will remain open, but some schools in Aberdeenshire have shut.
Here is a full list of the closures:
- Aberdeen City
- According to the council website, all schools remain open.
- Aberdeenshire
Alford Academy
Aboyne Primary
Alford Primary
Ballater School
Banchory Academy (closed to pupils only)
Braemar School
Cairney School
Drumblade School
Echt School
Glass School
Gordon Primary School
The Gordon Schools
Kemnay Academy
Logie Coldstone School
Mintlaw Academy (closed to pupils only)
Rhynie School
Tarland School
Torphins School
Towie School
Turriff Academy
Westhill Academy
- Angus
- According to the council website, all schools remain open.
- Argyll and Bute
- According to the council website, all schools remain open.
- City of Edinburgh
- According to the council website, all schools remain open.
- Clackmannanshire
- According to the council website, all schools remain open.
- Eilean Siar
- According to the council website, all schools remain open.
- Dumfries and Galloway
- According to the council website, all schools remain open.
- Dundee City
- According to the council website, all schools remain open.
- East Ayrshire
- According to the council website, all schools remain open.
- East Dunbartonshire
- According to the council website, all schools remain open.
- East Lothian
- According to the council website, all schools remain open.
- East Renfrewshire
- According to the council website, all schools remain open.
- Falkirk
Whitecross Primary School (P3/4 only – due to Covid)
- Fife
Milton of Balgonie Primary School
- Glasgow City
- According to the council website, all schools remain open.
- Inverclyde
- According to the council website, all schools remain open.
- Midlothian
- According to the council website, all schools remain open.
- North Ayrshire
- According to the council website, all schools remain open.
- North Lanarkshire
- According to the council website, all schools remain open.
- Orkney Islands
- According to the council website, all schools remain open..
- Perth and Kinross
- According to the council website, all schools remain open.
.
- Renfrewshire
- According to the council website, all schools remain open.
- Scottish Borders
- According to the council website, all schools remain open.
.
- Shetland Islands
- According to the council website, all schools remain open.
.
- South Ayrshire
- According to the council website, all schools remain open.
- South Lanarkshire
- According to the council website, all schools remain open.
- Stirling
- According to the council website, all schools remain open.
- Highland
- According to the council website, all schools remain open.
- Moray
- According to the council website, all schools remain open.
- West Dunbartonshire
- According to the council website, all schools remain open.
- West Lothian
- According to the council website, all schools remain open.
