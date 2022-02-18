ST JOHNSTONE have confirmed that a pitch inspection will take place tomorrow ahead of their Premiership clash with Hearts.

The McDiarmid Park outfit say a pitch inspection will take place at 10am on Saturday morning to judge whether the pitch is playable.

A club statement read: "Due to the adverse weather conditions there will be a pitch inspection at 10am tomorrow morning.

"We will inform fans shortly after that time if our game against Hearts will go ahead as planned."