ST JOHNSTONE have confirmed that a pitch inspection will take place tomorrow ahead of their Premiership clash with Hearts.
The McDiarmid Park outfit say a pitch inspection will take place at 10am on Saturday morning to judge whether the pitch is playable.
A club statement read: "Due to the adverse weather conditions there will be a pitch inspection at 10am tomorrow morning.
"We will inform fans shortly after that time if our game against Hearts will go ahead as planned."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.