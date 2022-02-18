MORTON manager Dougie Imrie has been handed a bumper 10-game ban for betting offences.

The Cappielow boss heads a list of five players and officials hit with suspensions for breaching disciplinary rules by gambling on football at various points over the past decade.

The former Hamilton Accies and Inverness Caley Thistle winger was hit with a notice of complaint that detailed six separate charges dating between July 2011 and October 2019.

The 38-year-old will have to serve a six-match touchline ban immediately and has another four games suspended until the end of next season.

Imrie was joined by Arbroath attacker Gavin Swankie, Cove Rangers assistant Gordon Young, Threave Rovers’ Bryan Gilfillan, and Deveronvale winger Robert Scott in having their cases heard on Friday.

Like Imrie, Young will serve an immediate six-match ban, plus four suspended to the end of next season, after being charged with seven offences between season 2014-15 and last term.

Swankie has been dealt an eight-game censure, with four suspended, for nine breaches dating from the current campaign back to season 2012-13.

Gilfillan has been hit with a six-game ban, with three suspended, for two offences in seasons 2015-16 and 2020-21, whilst Scott will serve an eight-match suspension, with four suspended, following seven breaches from season 2015-16 up to the current campaign.

Meanwhile, a further nine players had already had their cases postponed after being hit with notices of complaints for allegedly breaching the SFA’s gambling rules.

Elgin City’s Thomas McHale, Matthew Cooper, Darryl McHardy, Conor O’Keefe and Aiden Sopel, Shane Sutherland of Inverness, Stirling Albion’s Rabin Omar, James McGowan of Albion Rovers and Strathspey Thistle’s Ashley Ballam are all awaiting a new date for a hearing.