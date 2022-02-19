SEEING videos of Egan Bernal sat on a recumbent bike this week brought mixed emotions for me.

Firstly, I was very happy to see the rider getting into his rehabilitation so soon after such an extreme injury that almost left him paralysed.

But it also triggered memories of the first time I managed to get onto a recumbent bike next to my hospital bed.

It was a huge first step in what would always be a long road of rehabilitation.

Seeing Bernal on that bike made me think of how resilient the body is - but also how much of a beating it takes from spinal surgery.

The impact of the anaesthetic alone is a huge hit to the body, let alone cutting into the neck and trying to stabilise the spine.

In some cases someone can be paralysed during this process rather than the accident itself.

Seeing Bernal’s legs turn the pedals and how frail he looked as he moved his body was striking - yet it must also have been a huge relief for him and his family.

As talks centred around when he would be back on a bike, I am sure he was just happy seeing his feet turning those pedals again.

It takes time for the body to heal after these surgeries but being fit definitely helps.

Seeing him turning the pedals already shows how fit he must have been pre-crash.

However a video seeing him trying to kick a ball also shows just how badly injured he is.

He displays a clear lack of stability in trying to kick the ball, but that is only to be expected after such a surgery.

I know I walked into all my operations then woke up unable to even stand.

What gives him hope in recovery is that he has the mindset of an athlete, the ability to set outcome goals such as to be back racing, but also process goals.

These are the small daily wins that help develop your self confidence and motivation through the dark hours as you progress along the path of spinal rehabilitation.

I am sure the wisdom of Dave Brailsford along with each member of a world class support team will be on hand to guide Bernal and to both push him when needed, but to also hold him back at points.

Recovery for spinal surgery is a serious thing and in many ways you have to build from ground zero and it’s important not to cut corners and rush back.

As I sat watching Bernal, it definitely made me reflect on each surgery I went through and the emotions this leaves behind.

Unlike Egan, I wasn’t lucky enough to see all my limbs move again like after my 2016 surgery. But each time I have been cut open, I made it back onto a bike.

I have yet to race after my last bout of surgery but I am hoping that outcome goal will be realised this season.

As for when Bernal will get back on a bike, I suspect it will be only a matter of weeks before we see the rider posting videos from a turbo trainer, and we will all love the video of his first ride outside.