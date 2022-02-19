JIM GOODWIN will get straight to work and take charge of Aberdeen's trip to Fir Park just hours after his move to Pittodrie was confirmed.

The Irishman, 40, sealed a move to become the next Dons boss this morning - on a two-and-a-half year deal - as his exit from St Mirren was confirmed on social media.

It's thought Aberdeen were happy to activate a £250,000 release clause to make the deal happen with Dave Cormack determined to land his man.

Goodwin's assistant Lee Sharp has also made the switch to Aberdeen and will be in the dugout alongside Goodwin this afternoon.

Commenting on the move, Goodwin said: “I am hugely honoured to have been offered the role of manager at this great football Club.

“I would like to thank the Board for putting their trust in me and I will do all I can going forward to repay the faith they have shown in me.

“The opportunity to work at one of the biggest Club’s in the country is a dream come true, and I can’t wait to get started.

“Not only does Aberdeen FC have a great history and fan base, but it also has a clear ambition to be successful both on and off the pitch, an ambition which matches my own. You only need to see the level of investment made at Cormack Park to realise that.

“I can guarantee everyone connected to Aberdeen FC that I will give my all on a daily basis to ensure the Club has the success it so richly craves and deserves.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack added: “Jim is a young, successful manager who is ambitious and relishing the opportunity to bring success to the Club.

“He fully embraces our vision and strategy and on behalf of everyone associated with Aberdeen Football Club we welcome Jim as our new manager.”

St Mirren are already searching for their next boss after Goodwin's exit as they placed Jamie Langfield alongside Allan McManus, Michael McArdle and Andy Webster in temporary charge of first-team matters.

Club chief exec Tony Fitzpatrick said of Goodwin's decision to move on: "I would like to place on record my thanks to Jim Goodwin for all he has done in his time at St Mirren.

"Jim raised the bar during his time at the club – reaching both the semi-finals of the League and Scottish Cups last season as well as achieving our highest top-flight finish in over 30 years. Jim leaves us challenging for a top six position and in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

"I know leaving St Mirren was a difficult decision for Jim and while we are disappointed to lose him, Aberdeen met a release clause within his contract and we respect his decision to move on.

"Jim has been a fantastic ambassador for our club and we wish him every success for the future."