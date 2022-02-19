Eight flood warnings and five flood alerts are in place as wet and windy weather returns overnight in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) have warned that the conditions bring a risk of coastal flooding and surface water to parts of the country, and some rivers could rise.

As of 5.30pm on Saturday evening, five flood alerts are in place for Ayrshire and Arran, Orkney, the Western Isles, Argyll and Bute, and Dumfries and Galloway.

Specific flood warnings are in place for Ayr to Troon, Burray and Ayre of Cara, Churchill Barriers, Longhope and Hoy, Sanday, Westray, Ardmore to Loch Carnan, and Baleshare.

🌊Wet and windy weather returns overnight into Sunday bringing a risk of coastal flooding and surface water.

🌧️It may also cause some rivers to rise across central and southern areas.

⚠️Flood Alerts and Warnings have been issued.

More information at https://t.co/JjFrR5xbtj pic.twitter.com/x0P82zD0DM — Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) (@ScottishEPA) February 19, 2022

David Faichney, flood duty manager for SEPA said: “Storm Eunice has passed but another period of wet and windy weather follows closely behind and will impact Scotland overnight and into Sunday 20 February. This brings a risk of coastal flooding and wave overtopping along south west coastlines and around Eilean Siar and Orkney due to strong winds and storm surge.

“Flooding impacts could include localised spray and wave overtopping affecting low-lying land and roads, leading to potential travel disruption. Flooding may also affect individual properties. Take care around water, especially coastal paths, and roads.

“Heavy rain overnight and into the morning may also cause surface water flooding across central and southern areas of Scotland. Some rivers may rise in response to rain, especially the Upper Forth near Aberfoyle, the White Cart and the Upper Nith.

“Regional Flood Alerts and local Flood Warnings will be issued by SEPA over the course of the day. You can always see the most up-to-date messages at floodline.sepa.org.uk/floodupdates.

“People living and working in affected areas are advised to plan their essential journeys and consider the steps they need to take now to be prepared.

“SEPA is working 24/7 to monitor coastal conditions, rainfall and river levels and is in close contact with the Met Office and other partners to review the forecasts, which are combined with local expertise from all regions of Scotland to understand and present the flooding risk. The most up-to-date information is always available on our website.”