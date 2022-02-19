JIM GOODWIN had to settle for a draw for his first game in charge of Aberdeen.

The Irishman was straight into the dugout having joined from St Mirren on Saturday.

But the Dons couldn’t find that winning touch to make it a dream start, as Motherwell fought back to claim a point.

Graham Alexander was serving the first game of a two-match touchline suspension for the Steelmen.

He would’ve been annoyed to see Vicente Besuijen bag his first Dons goal in the first half.

However, he must’ve been delighted with the character shown in the second, as Mark O’Hara made it 1-1.

But Goodwin was happy with the point in the circumstances.

He said: “It’s been a manic 48-hours. We’re disappointed to have conceded the equaliser, it was a poor goal to lose from our point of view. We did well to get our noses in front.

“All in all I think I’ve got to be satisfied with the point albeit not overly pleased because Aberdeen expect to win - that’s the bottom line.

“Considering the lack of preparation and lack of time I’ve had with the players we’ve got to be satisfied. It was always going to be a really difficult game against a very physical team.

“I had the option to sit in the stands beside the directors, but that was never in my mind. We got the deal done, I was adamant that I was going to manage the team to be beside the players and make those key decisions.”

Lewis Ferguson tested Liam Kelly with an early free-kick from range, as the Dons aimed to replicate their fast start from last week’s game.

A quick counter attack saw Jonny Hayes then float a cross to the back post, but Calvin Ramsay couldn’t get enough on his header.

On 22-minutes, a howler from Joe Lewis nearly allowed Aberdeen’s nemesis Kevin van Veen a bizarre goal. His kick deflected straight off the striker. Luckily for the keeper, it diverted wide.

Christian Ramirez thought he’d scored on the half-hour mark, but the flag was raised.

Minutes later though, they did have they lead. A wonderful long pass from David Bates inside ‘Well full-back Bevis Mugabi saw Adam Montgomery get in-behind. The Celtic loanee squared it and new boy Besuijen had an easy tap-in for his first Aberdeen goal. It was a terrific, slick move by the away team.

Right on half-time, van Veen smacked the post with a free-kick, as Motherwell tried to hit back swiftly.

After the break, the busy Dutchman would have another effort, which was this time saved by Lewis. A nice turn inside the box allowed him to get his shot away, but the angle was against him.

They would get their equaliser deeper into the half though. Good strength from van Veen saw the ball fall to O’Hara, whose first-time shot nestled in the bottom corner from close range.

The goal sparked the home side into life for a period. But the match fizzled out, as both took the point, which was a fair result.

Motherwell sit joint-fourth with Hibs, while Aberdeen are in eighth.