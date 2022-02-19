JIM GOODWIN has reaffirmed that Scott Brown remains an Aberdeen player amid speculation regarding his immediate future.

The Dons player-coach has been heavily linked with the vacant St Mirren job, which Goodwin left for the north-east.

The Buddies are said to be keen to talk to the Celtic legend about taking over the reins in Paisley.

Goody revealed he’s only managed to have a brief conversation with the midfielder after a whirlwind 48-hours after taking the Aberdeen gig.

However, he is adamant that Broony - who is currently out injured and was in the stands next to Dave Cormack at Fir Park - remains a Dons player.

He said: “I had a brief conversation with Scott last night because obviously he’s club captain.

“My contract wasn’t sorted until late last night so once that was done I picked up the phone.

“I just said I was looking forward to seeing him at the training centre on Monday and that was it.

“I know there’s a lot of speculation going around. I don’t know anything about it, I haven’t been told anything about it.

“Now, I’m planning on Scott Brown being a player for me between now and the end of the season.

“His title is there as player-coach. I’m very hands on in the training pitch and I haven’t had a great deal of time to look at the structure of the backroom staff.

“But I take the majority of sessions during the week, helped by my assistant Lee Sharp.

“For now, Scott Brown is an Aberdeen player and that will remain the case until somebody tells me any differently.”

Brown joined Aberdeen last summer as a player and assistant manager to former gaffer Stephen Glass, who was sacked last Sunday.

It’s understood St Mirren are also interested in speaking to Jack Ross about a return to Paisley, while Hearts have confirmed they’ve received an approach by the Buddies to talk to Steven Naismith about the position.

They played out a 1-1 draw on Saturday at Livingston with Jamie Langfield at the helm.