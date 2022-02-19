FIRST half goals from Abi Harrison and Martha Thomas ended a four game run without a win for Scotland and set up a final Pinatar Cup match against Hungary on Tuesday. The holders cannot finish better than fifth in the eight-nation tournament after losing their opening game to Wales on Wednesday.

Pedro Martinez Losa made seven changes from that game, but as expected captain Rachel Corsie did not return to the side. The Aston Villa central defender only arrived in Murcia on Thursday following a setback in her recovery from Covid, but is likely to return for the Hungary game.

Bristol City striker Harrison, whose scored her first Scotland goal in time added on against Ukraine in November, added a second after only three minutes. She was played in by Caroline Weir and beat Dominika Rezekova from close range.

Claire Emslie missed a great chance to double the lead when a clearance from Lee Alexander was assisted by the strong wind at the Pinata Arena. That allowed Emslie a free run at the Slovakia goal, but her lobbed attempt was just too high.

Scotland's second, midway through the first half, completed the best move of the game. Weir and Emslie combined down the left and Thomas converted the latter's low cross. There were no more goals on an uncharacteristically cold afternoon.

“We wanted to come out sharp,” Harrison said. “The goal gave us a bit of comfort and we just kicked on from there.

“You know the quality Caroline has got when she picks the ball up in that position and it's just up to me to make the run. I managed to finish it so I was delighted.”

Tuesday's match against Hungary will be the third in just five months, with Scotland winning both the earlier World Cup qualifying encounters.