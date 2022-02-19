SCOTLAND will play Colombia on Friday for the last place in this year’s Rugby World Cup after the South Americans beat Kazakhstan 18-10 in yesterday’s Final Qualification Tournament semi-final. Bryan Easson’s team have failed to qualify for the last two World Cups, but after strong performances in European qualifying they will be favourites to win the match in Dubai against a team who are 17 places below them in the global rankings.

Although it is an unfamiliar position for the squad to be in, Sarah Law, for one, believes they are equipped to cope with the pressure. “It is something we have chatted about, because it’s something we’ve never had before,” said the stand-off, whose last-gasp conversion against Ireland gave the Scots the win that took them into this last stage of qualifying.