GIVEN the option of becoming British champion this year or seeing Celtic clinch the Premiership title, Nick Campbell greedily hopes for both. Ideally within a few hours if possible.

“Becoming British champion on the day that Celtic win the title would be the dream scenario!” he laughs. “I’ve been getting ribbed off my Rangers-supporting mates for the last two years so it was good to get stuck into them after the recent derby win.”

It says more about the intensely competitive nature of the British heavyweight division than it does of Campbell’s talents that Ange Postecoglou and his players have a greater chance of fulfilling their goal before the self-styled Glasgow Warrior achieves his.

Still, Campbell is happy to play the long game and so his looming bout with Jay McFarlane for the Scottish heavyweight title – the first time it has been contested since 1951 – represents the first major signpost for the former rugby forward in just his fifth professional fight.

The 32 year-old’s first four fights have all been on the road so a homecoming on the undercard of Josh Taylor’s world title defence against Jake Catterall at Glasgow’s Hydro, broadcast live on Sky Sports, is a special moment. Little surprise, then, that the Jersey-based professional is eagerly looking forward to it.

“This is an unbelievable opportunity for me, especially to be on the same card as Josh who’s one of the best fighters on the planet,” he says. “To have a Scottish undisputed world champion is something special.

“I’ve met Josh a couple of times and he’s a cracking bloke. A good friend of mine, Stewart Burt, is pals with Josh and boxed with him on the Scotland squad so I’ve known him for a while. He’s one of the best fighters in the world and a brilliant ambassador for the country.

“Plus it’s in my hometown of Glasgow so I’m thankful for an opportunity to fight in front of my home fans in the OVO Hydro as well, the best venue in Glasgow. I couldn’t ask for more.

“Jay’s tough. This is for the Scottish heavyweight title that hasn’t been held for 71 years so he’s going to come there and put up a fight. He’s not going to roll over, he’s there to try to win it. It’s going to be a tough night but I think I have all the tools to beat him.

“I don’t dislike Jay but it’s just business unfortunately. I have to go in there and do the job.”

The Hydro is a versatile arena used to host concerts, comedy shows and other events but Campbell’s previous visit was to watch another Scottish boxing great.

“It would have been to watch Ricky Burns fight Michele di Rocco to become a three-weight world champion in 2016 so that was probably the last time I was in there,” he reveals.

“So I know what to expect when it comes to the Scottish fight fans. There’s pressure that comes with that but that creates performance. It’s about creating a bit of a name for myself and this will be great exposure.”

Campbell is still in touch with his former Glasgow Warriors rugby buddies and hopes some of the Scotland squad might make it along to watch him after facing France at Murrayfield earlier in the day.

“I’ve got about 100 folk coming to watch me, including a few of the old rugby boys. Jonny Gray wants to come if he can. Jon Welsh is also going to try to get along. I’m not sure of the rest but I’ve had loads of messages and it’s always good to get the backing of the old Glasgow Warriors boys.”

Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte, Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce are just some of the leading names in a stacked British heavyweight division but Campbell is willing to bide his time.

“It’s just one fight at a time, keep improving and see where it can take me,” he adds. “My end goal is to try to become British champion but it’s a tough ask given the talent in the UK alone. I just need to keep fitting in regular fights, building my record and moving forward. My plan is to get past Jay and then sit down with my manager and plan what’s next. I’m glad to be a part of it and I’ve got an unbelievable opportunity to pick up my first title.”

Campbell’s only regret is that Celtic aren’t playing at home the day after his fight.

“They’re away to Hibs on the Sunday which is a shame as if it had been at home I could have taken the belt to Parkhead to show the fans. But it would be brilliant to do that at some point in future.”