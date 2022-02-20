Scotland's west coast will have no rest from extreme weather as fresh warnings for wind and rain have been issued by the Met Office.

Scotland has had no time to recover from Storm Eunice, as Storm Franklin hits the country today and tomorrow - the third in the space of a week.

The Met Office have rescinded previous warnings which applied to mainland Scotland and have instead updated the alerts to the west coast.

Damage to businesses and homes is forecast as well as power cuts, flooding and severe travel disruption as the latest 'danger to life' warning batters the coastal areas of the UK.

The Met Office has named #StormFranklin



The storm is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Sunday and Monday



The strongest winds will be in Northern Ireland where an Amber weather warning has been issued



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/gOektUciFQ — Met Office (@metoffice) February 20, 2022

The warning is in place for over 24 hours as it comes into effect at 12pm on Sunday and ends at 1pm on Monday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "There is a chance that a few exposed places could see gusts near 70 mph. Strong gusts associated with blustery wintry showers will follow from the north. A swathe of very strong winds will reach Northern Ireland later Sunday evening in association with Storm Franklin.

"These very strong winds will spread to many other western, central and southern areas of the UK overnight and early Monday, with gusts widely 50-60 mph, whilst west facing coastal districts will see gusts of 65-75 mph and perhaps 80 mph."

Scotland has been dealing with the high winds all of Sunday morning, and it has lead to significant disruption on bridges across the country.

The Tyne Bridge is currently restricted in both directions due to the weather, Traffic Scotland reports. The Erskine Bridge was also restricted for a time, but has since been cleared although drivers are being told to remain cautious.

Surface water is also delaying motorists in South Lanarkshire this morning, after the Scottish Environment Protection Agency issued multiple flood warnings on Saturday evening.

There is currently seven flood alerts and 19 flood warnings in place across Scotland and all can be found on the SEPA wesbite

READ MORE: Flood warnings in place as aftermath of Storm Eunice continues

This comes just two days after Storm Eunice caused what providers believe was a record national outage over a 24-hour period on Friday, with around 1.4 million homes affected in the UK.

Some 83,000 people were still without power on Sunday morning, according to the Energy Networks Association.

Travel on the west coast is also being impacted this morning, with CalMac announcing that certain routes have been cancelled for the full day.

Both the Largs-Cumbrae, and Wemyss Bay- Rothsay were successful this morning, but will be operated on a sail by sail basis as the ferry operator works towards keeping service as normal as possible in the high winds.

However, the Adrossan-Brodick ferry has been cancelled until Monday morning , when a review will take place at 9:30am.

For trains in the country, Network Rail have issued a brief warning to its customers that journey times may take longer than usual, due to speed restrictions being in place.