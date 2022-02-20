ROSS MCCRORIE reckons it would have been easy for new manager Jim Goodwin to sit in the stands at Fir Park on Saturday.

But the Aberdeen midfielder says that it shows the measure of the man he is that Goody wanted to get his hands on the new job immediately.

The Irishman, 40, officially replaced Stephen Glass as the new Dons boss on Saturday morning after negotiations over his contract took place on Friday.

Aberdeen announced on Friday lunchtime that they’d been granted permission to speak to Goodwin by St Mirren, as they reluctantly cleared the way for their manager to move on to pastures new.

Goodwin himself said after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Motherwell that it wouldn’t have been in his makeup to sit in the Fir Park Main Stand instead of being in the dugout to direct his new players, despite having barely met them.

And it was easy to tell from McCrorie that the Dons players really appreciated the support from their new gaffer.

The midfielder said: “I think that just shows the measure of the man that has taken the job.

“He could have obviously sat in the stand and watched but, even though he’s not had a training session with us, the gaffer has come in straight away and set an example for the boys.

“You can see what he did at St Mirren. He is a top manager and we’re all looking forward to working with him.

“We all know the gaffer has done at a top job at St Mirren. I won’t say what he said, that’s between the team. We had our game plan for today and went over a few tactics and what-not.

“On Monday morning, we will be in again. The gaffer will be taking us for training and we’ll be bang at it, ready to go again next weekend.

“Any player is trying to prove themselves to everybody every week. It’s not just the case when a new gaffer comes in.

“With the previous gaffer, too, everyone was trying to prove themselves. You have the fans, they come in their thousands. As a player and a professional, that’s your job at the end of the day.”

Goodwin was notoriously a hardy player in his day, known for his combative style and determination in the middle of the park.

He’s previously admitted himself that he tends to bring that passion as a manager on the touchline too, with his teams embodying that spirit.

That is something McCrorie thinks will be beneficial to the Pittodrie outfit.

He added: “I think that’s what we need. With the personnel we played today, we are all aggressive players. We know that.

“We probably need more of it. We’ve still got more of that in the tank, to be more aggressive.

“You need all your 11 players to be bang at it. You are not going to get results being nice.

“That’s how I’ve grown up, you need to be aggressive and try and get the three points.”

Meanwhile, Motherwell hero Kevin van Veen says there was no way he wanted to come off on Saturday despite suffering a painful shoulder injury.

The Dutchman landed awkwardly on his right shoulder during the first-half. He was offered to be subbed by assistant Chris Lucketti, who was standing in for the suspended Graham Alexander.

But the striker was determined to make the difference for his side yet again.

While he may not have scored, his sheer strength saw off David Bates, to allow in Mark O’Hara to bag the equaliser.

Satisfied with his contribution, he said: "I landed on it and felt it straight away. It's a bit numb all over and I’ve been in a lot of pain. I didn't want to come off. I still wanted that chance.

“It didn't come off with me but I had an involvement in the goal which was satisfying. But I wanted to win.

"When the ball came to me it was the adrenalin that got me through, as it was still sore. It got me through.

"Once the goal goes in I don't care how much pain I'm in. Id rather have that and a bit pain than not have a goal and no pain. I don't really care about that.

"When you shoot you use your whole body, so it felt like I was pulling it all.

"We'll see how it is when we assess it on Sunday or Monday. It's a bit swollen. I wanted to fight for the team though and didn't want to come off."