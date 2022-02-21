SCOTLAND'S hospitality bosses have urged Nicola Sturgeon to scrap the country's vaccine passport scheme for the sector and end the legal requirement for customers and staff to wear face masks.

Their demand comes ahead of the publication tomorrow of the Scottish Government's updated strategic framework on living with Covid which is expected to set out how ministers will manage the ongoing pandemic.

Scotland's vaccine passport scheme was introduced last year with the aim of enabling events to go ahead despite surging cases of the virus and encourage the uptake of the vaccine in younger people. Critics, including hospitality chiefs, said there was no evidence that the measure did increase vaccine take up.

The rules were updated in December so everyone (unless medically exempt) attending settings covered by the scheme had to show they have been fully vaccinated, or that they have a record of a negative rapid lateral flow test (LFD) or PCR taken within the previous 24 hours of entry to a venue.

As well as being required for large sporting events, since October Covid status certificates have been needed to get into late night premises with music, which serve alcohol at any time between midnight and 5am and have a designated place for dancing for customers.

Stephen Montgomery, spokesman for the trade organisation the Scottish Hospitality Group, which opposed the introduction of vaccine passports, told The Herald he wanted the Government to lift the measure as well as the law on wear face coverings in pubs, restaurants and similar venues.

He called for the latter legal requirement to be downgraded into guidance instead and added that the UK governments's advisory body Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) had found people were more likely to catch Covid in shops rather than in hospitality venues.

"The hospitality trade lost a £1 billion trade in Scotland alone in December. If we are going to survive, we need the regulated restrictions axed and put into guidance," Mr Montgomery told The Herald.

"What needs to completely go is Covid certification, that has had no benefit at all and reduced customer confidence.

"Once you put restrictions in place for a particular sector you are naming that sector as a risk.Yet SAGE found people were more likely to contract Covid in retail than in hospitality.

"Hospitality is the only place where you have track and trace, Covid certification and face coverings. Retail have nothing apart from face coverings. Vaccine passports have got to go for hospitality to restore customer confidence."

Currently customers and staff in pubs and restaurants are legally obliged to wear face masks in bid to reduce the virus spreading. Mr Montgomery argued the rules were confusing as someone walking across the bar with a drink was not required to wear a mask, while someone crossing the room to go to the toilet was.

"The wearing of face coverings should be put into guidance," he said.

"We have to put trust in the public. People are well aware of where they feel safe or don't. Businesses should be trusted to make their environments safe."

"We lost £1 billion in turnover in December alone. We have lost more than 1000 businesses and the sector needs to recover."

Tracy Black, CBI Scotland Director, said: "The publication of a new Strategic Framework for living with the virus will mark an important step as Covid shifts from the pandemic to endemic phase. Firms will hope it signals the end of the cyclical restrictions that have hit jobs and livelihoods hard.

“While the Scottish Government was absolutely right to move quickly to combat the risk posed by Omicron, we now need to start rebuilding confidence to ramp-up Scotland’s economic recovery. Against a backdrop of rising business costs and difficult trading conditions, that means helping beleaguered firms to get back to normal operations as best as possible – as well as encouraging customers to go out and support the businesses they really value.”

In her Covid update to Holyrood on February 8, the First Minister suggested some restrictions would be lifted with"on-going use of vaccination" a key part of the new framework.

She said the document would "set out in greater detail our approach to managing Covid more sustainably and less restrictively" in the remaining phases of the pandemic and as the virus becomes endemic.