STEVEN NAISMITH has been granted permission by Hearts to speak to St Mirren about the club's managerial vacancy.
Jim Goodwin left the Paisley club on Saturday morning as he was appointed as Stephen Glass' succesor at Pittodrie.
Dons captain Scott Brown, former manager Jack Ross and ex-Motherwell and Scotland midfielder Paul Lambert have all been linked with the top job at the Buddies.
However, it appears as though Naismith is one of the leading candidates after Hearts gave their under-18s coach the green light to speak to St Mirren.
The BBC report that other coaches will be considered and interviewed for the role.
Naismith, 35, retired from playing last summer and has been working with the next generation of players for club and country.
