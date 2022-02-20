ST MIRREN midfielder Alan Power had nothing but good things to say about his team-mates after their 1-1 draw with Livingston on Saturday.

The Irishman was speaking off the back of his side's first game without Jim Goodwin, who was announced as the new Aberdeen manager just hours before kick-off.

The Buddies scored late on with their only shot on target to salvage a draw at the Tony Macaroni Arena and the 34-year-old was keen to point out the challenging situation the players found themselves in before the match.

"It's not been ideal for anyone involved with Jim leaving,” he said.

"It's been difficult for everyone because of the run we were on, and everything seemed to be going well, but that's football and everyone is ambitious in the game.

"The lads wished him all the best and I think it was something that was probably deserved.

“You can't turn down these opportunities when they come along.”

The result at the weekend saw the Paisley side extend their unbeaten run to eight games.

Interim manager Jamie Langfield took charge for the first time and things looked to be going pear-shaped for his team when Bruce Anderson scored early for the Lions in the second half.

It was a bizarre goal that came after his initial shot hit the post and then bounced off both Saints captain Joe Shaughnessy and then Anderson himself to roll into the net.

The Livingston striker spoke after the match about how frustrated he was at the dropped points.

He said: “It’s hugely disappointing, the result more than anything. I feel that it was a good opportunity to get three points and we’ve thrown it away with a set piece at the end.

“It’s been a problem all season [going ahead and letting leads slip], we keep the ball well but maybe me and the other boys in attack have to take more responsibility to try and kill off teams when we are on top.

“If you put run together and you are up in a European spot, it’s madness. But we will continue to work hard, listen to the coaching staff, and hopefully get more points on the board.

“Our form it has been a bit up and down, but we came into this game in good spirits. It’s about putting this result to bed, looking forward to next weekend and looking up rather than down.”

St Mirren were under the cosh for much of the match but managed to score 12 minutes from time thanks to a strike from Greg Kiltie.

The last six minutes of the match were further complicated when defender Charles Dunne was sent off for a controversial challenge on substitute Sebastian Sotto.

However, the Buddies managed to hold on for the point and afterwards Power praised the character within the team.

He added: “I liked that about the result today because this is a tough place to go to at the best of times.

“A lot of things went against us. Obviously, the manager left and we went a goal down.

"We got our way back into it, but then had a man sent off, but stayed in the game. So, the boys have a lot to be proud of today.

"We knew what kind of game we were in for when we came here, and I think a point was probably a fair result. We weren't at our best today, but we showed good spirit to come back and come away with a draw.”