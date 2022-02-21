JACK ROSS has turned down the opportunity to return to St Mirren as first-team manager, according to reports.
The 45-year-old, who was sacked by Hibs in December of last year, is still without a club and was believed to be in the frame to replace Jim Goodwin, who finalised a move to Aberdeen on Saturday morning.
Ross guided the Paisley club to the Championship title in 2018 before trying his luck down south with Sunderland - but has ruled himself out of a return to the Buddies.
The Scottish Sun report that St Mirren made an approach for their former manager over the weekend but Ross - who was not on the initial shortlist of candidates - knocked them back.
Former Scotland internationalist Steven Naismith is also believed to be a potential replacement for Goodwin and the Hearts Under-18s coach was yesterday granted permission to speak to St Mirren about the vacancy.
The 35-year-old could face stiff competition from Scott Brown, though, after the Aberdeen midfielder presented his case to the Buddies board.
The Dons captain moved to Pittodrie from Parkhead last summer to serve as Stephen Glass' assistant and is believed to be interested in a move into first-team management.
The Daily Record report that Brown has spoken with the Paisley Saints, adding that the club are 'weighing up thier next move'.
