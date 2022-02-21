BRIAN RICE has returned to the dugout as new Alloa manager.

The 58-year-old was this afternoon announced as new Wasps boss after Barry Ferguson resigned from the post last week.

It's Rice's second job as a manger after he left Hamilton in August last year.

But he has plenty of coaching experience stretching from his first role as a No2 to Ian McCall back in 2000 at Morton.

He went on to work in a coaching capacity at Airdrie, Falkirk, Hibs, Inverness and St Mirren.

Rice then moved to Hamilton for his first stint as manager before resigning two years later.

He is now back in the dugout and insists he's ready to go as he opened up on his knowledge of the club.

He told the Alloa website: “I’m very pleased to be here, until last week I stayed local – in Menstrie for many years.

"It’s a club I’ve known for years and one I’ve visited, played and coached against.

"I know its’ history, how great a club it is and how well run it is for a part-time side. It’s got a good name in Scottish football.

“I know the squad very well, I go to games whenever I can, I keep my eye on all the divisions and all players and here there’s a few players I’ve worked with before. There’s no surprises in the squad.”

“My expectations are simple: Win the next game we play. There’s nothing more important than that. If we focus on that obviously we’ll maintain our status in the league.”