The news that fans of Stranger Things have been waiting years for has finally arrived – the air date for season four of the smash hit sci-fi series

What is it?

Where have you been for the last six years? Stranger Things is an Emmy Award-winning Netflix show written and created by brothers Ross and Matt Duffer and starring (among others) Winona Ryder and Millie Bobby Brown. Set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, it follows the adventures of a group of friends led by the mysterious Eleven (Brown), a girl with strong telekinetic abilities who escaped from a government facility in series one and who by season three had been adopted (sort of) by the town’s police chief, Jim Hopper (David Harbour). Together with her friends she battles (variously) forces unleashed by the government experiments, monsters (these reside in a place called The Upside Down) and a group of Soviet infiltrators.

Why is it so good?

If Netflix knew that, they could keep replicating it with other shows. As it is, it’s enough for them to realise they have a sure-fire winner on their hands and keep commissioning it. Since its debut in 2016 the show has been nominated for 39 Emmys, as well as four Golden Globes, a BAFTA and three Grammys. Series three aired in 2019 so there has been quite a gap since we last checked in with El and the gang, which is one reason fans have been in a frenzy to find out when the new series would arrive on screens. Another was the cliff-hanger ending which killed off one of the main characters. Or appeared to, anyway: a sneaky coda suggested all might not be as it seems on that front.

So when’s it on?

Netflix announced last week that series four would be split into two ‘volumes’, with Volume One arriving on the streaming platform on May 27. That will be followed on July 1 by Volume Two.

Why split it?

It's down to the massive running time, apparently. The Duffer brothers made the announcement last week in the form of an open letter to fans (typewritten, naturally) which stated: “It’s coming soon. And it’s bigger than ever”. There will be a fifth season, they say, but that one will definitely by the last. However the brothers also revealed that that may not be the end for the show. “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends.” Spin off, anyone?