The Perfume Shop has announced its Mother's Day deals for 2022 and there is a huge selection of perfumes to choose from.
Mother's Day lands on Sunday, March 27 this year and it is time to pick the perfect fragrance for that special someone.
The Perfume Shop is celebrating 30 years this year and has some great deals to choose from.
There are huge savings on lots of big brand fragrances for him and her, including Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors and Gucci.
Mother's Day Deals at The Perfume Shop
For Her
- Mugler Alien EDP, from £30.00 for 15ml
- Armani Sì EDP, from £56.00 for 30ml
- Dior J’adore EDP, from £59.00 for 30ml
- Lancôme La Vie Est Belle EDP, from £56.00 for 30ml
- Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia EDP, from £55.00 for 35ml
- Chanel Coco Mademoiselle EDP, from £62.00 for 35ml
- Jimmy Choo Blossom Special Edition EDP, from £39 for 40ml (launches 28th February)
- Carolina Herrera Good Girl EDP, from £52.00 for 30ml
- Marc Jacobs Daisy EDT, from £60 for 50ml
- Yves Saint Laurent Libre EDP, from £57 for 30ml
