Rail services to and from Glasgow are facing disruption after a train "struck a tree" outside the city, Scotrail said.
The company took to Twitter to inform passengers that services through Dalmuir might face cancellations and delays and might be diverted today.
All lines via Singer would be currently blocked and disruption is expected to continue until later this afternoon.
A train is said to have hit a tree that had fallen on the line west of Dalmuir station.
Scotrail tweeted: "One of our trains has struck a tree at Dalmuir, blocking the line to/from Singer.
"We're going to divert trains via Yoker wherever we can."
Network Rail Scotland said staff are on the way to clear the tracks.
They wrote: "A tree has fallen across the railway and has been struck by a train just west of Dalmuir station, blocking the route to/from Singer.
"We have staff on route."
The Scotrail website is reporting cancellations to services on the Singer line.
It reads: "Train services running through this station will be cancelled, delayed or diverted via Yoker.
"Disruption is expected to last until around 16:00 today."
A service from Glasgow Queen Street to Oban due 3.28pm will be started from Dumbarton Central and will no longer call at Glasgow Queen Street and Dalmuir.
It comes as Glasgow is being battered by strong winds amid a yellow weather warning.
