STEVEN NAISMITH has revealed he's spoken to two clubs over management positions after he withdrew from the running to become St Mirren boss.

The Buddies had asked Hearts for permission to speak with the youth coach over the position before appointing Stephen Robinson as Jim Goodwin's successor.

Naismith had held constructive talks with Paisley chiefs but withdrew after discussions stalled over his potential assistant and backroom team.

And now Naismith has broken his silence over the talks as he admitted he's spoken to two clubs during his spell as a youth coach at Tynecastle.

He told the Edinburgh Evening News: “I’ve been a coach for nine months and I’ve spoken to two clubs.

“I haven’t been looking for a job, I’ve just been asked if I would have conversations.

"That’s brilliant experience even if nothing else comes of it.

“I’m content and happy. It’s very important that, when you do choose to become a manager, you make the right decision and don’t compromise.

“When it’s your first job, it needs to be right. If it isn’t right and you compromise, you are just asking for trouble."

And while Naismith is yet to make the move into first-team management, he insisted there will be a time he decides to take a role in the dugout.

He added: “I’m comfortable here but I’m always thinking forward. I’ve really enjoyed this role because I’ve learned so much.

“As long as I’m stimulated and learning, I’m happy. But there will be a time I want to be a manager."