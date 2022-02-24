DEREK MCINNES admits on-form Kilmarnock still have it ‘all to do’ in their bid to win promotion back to the Premiership.

The Rugby Park side have been favourites for the Championship title since slipping out of the top-flight with their play-off defeat to Dundee last season.

Stuttering form led to Tommy Wright being replaced by McInnes last month and his new-look team is showing signs of finally starting to gel.

Back-to-back wins over Dunfermline - who they face again this weekend - and Raith Rovers have propelled the Ayrshire men to joint top of the table, although Arbroath do have a game in hand.

But, after kicking off February with costly defeats to Arbroath and rivals Ayr United, McInnes is fully aware Killie have a massive challenge ahead.

The former Aberdeen and St Johnstone boss said: "People tell me we’ve got the best squad and all the rest of it.

“But the time to reflect properly is at the end of the season - not after winning a couple of games or losing a couple of games.

“We’ve got it all to do.

“At the minute, Arbroath have been the best team. If the league was to finish today, Arbroath have won the league and everybody would be asking why they never competed better.

“So, at the moment, we want to try to be the best team between now and the end of the season. That’s the challenge for us.

“If we can be that then we give ourselves a chance.

“It’s a challenge we’re working towards and the rewards are clear - and I want my players to go and meet that.”

Meanwhile, Scott Robinson - sidelined since January 8 - is back in light training after visiting a specialist this week about his foot injury.

McInnes added: “While we’ve scored a few goals of late, I still feel we’re going to need his ability and experience and his attitude to help us win games between now and the end of the season.

“He’ll be like a new signing for me him coming in if we can get him back sooner rather than later.”