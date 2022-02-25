THIS is the moment that Jack Catterall grabbed Josh Taylor by the throat during the pair's heated weigh-in ahead of tomorrow's showdown fight at the Hydro in Glasgow.

The Chorley fighter has the opportunity to wrest all four of the undisputed and unbeaten world champion’s belts from Taylor in one fight.

The 31-year-old Scot will be appearing in front of a Glasgow crowd for the first time in almost three years and with a packed house cheering him on he is the heavy favourite to extend his 18-0-0 record.

Both fighters weighed inside the limit ahead of their bout and things got heated as they faced off.

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐎𝐒 𝐈𝐍 𝐆𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐆𝐎𝐖 🤯🤯



𝐖𝐎𝐖! Taylor and Catterall are 𝐏𝐔𝐌𝐏𝐄𝐃 and have to be separated by security! 🔥🔥@boxxer | @trboxing pic.twitter.com/zezk8VKOYL — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 25, 2022

Catterall grabbed Taylor by the throat before security stepped in to separate them.

Ahead of the fight, Taylor said:

Taylor told the PA news agency: “I will be more fired up, more alive and more electric, more butterflies in the stomach, that little bit of nerves that you need to keep you on your toes.

“It hasn’t really been like that in the last couple of years because I haven’t been fighting in front of anybody.

“I boxed in the York Hall and defended my title, mandatory and it was really hard to get up for it.

“There was about 20 people in the hall, officials, paramedics and boxers fighting in the show and that was it.

“My belts were still on the line but walking out for the ring entrance, it didn’t feel like a fight, it felt like a televised sparring match and it was hard to get up for it.

“The same with the fight in Vegas, it was hard to get up for it but at the same time it was quite easy because it was my big shot.

“Having this buzz of this arena, it keeps me alive and I can’t wait.”