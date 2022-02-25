LIVINGSTON manager Davie Martindale insists new Russian goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov can rely on his full support amid the backdrop of his country facing worldwide condemnation for invading Ukraine.

The shot-stopper’s arrival in Scotland this week has coincided with war breaking out in the region, and Martindale even revealed that the former Rubin Kazan shot-stopper even has family on the border between the two countries.

Konovalov is set to be included in the Livingston squad for today’s trip to Dundee and is regarded as a future number one at the Lions with manager Martindale expecting interest in current incumbent Max Stryjek this summer.

Martindale insists he will do all he can to aid the 27-year-old’s transition to life in Scotland during what is likely to be a stressful time for the player.

Martindale said: “It’s difficult. I’ve spoken to him very briefly and asked him to keep me updated.

“He has family at the border, where a lot of this is happening

“I can’t offer advice, I can only offer support.

“I’ve told him if there’s anything I can do I’ll help as much as possible.

“I’m not going to speak for Ivan but you can see there are a lot of Russian people against what’s happening.

“I don’t know how dangerous it is at this point. We’ll have a more in-depth chat later.

“But if there is anything he needs to do I’m here to support him. He’s here to play football.”

Livingston announced the signing of the goalkeeper in mid-January on an 18-month deal and had to endure a long wait to obtain the relevant visa and work permit paperwork.

Konovalov has also played in Serbian and Belarussian football and Martindale admits the ideal scenario for him this summer is that the club make money on Stryjek, who is currently in possession of the gloves.

Martindale added: “Utopia for me is Max moving on to a bigger and better club and we have an income stream and a ready made replacement.

“Generally football doesn’t work like that, but that’s the plan.

“Max has done enough this season to generate interest, there was interest last year.

“But I told him staying and playing 45-50 games would help his career and I think that has been proven.

“At this point in time he could go down and play in the English Championship.

“I think there’s a good bit of development still to come.

“But I have had two or three keepers here who have played or are playing at that level.

“And in my opinion Max is as good as, if not better than these guys.

“He’s probably got more games under his belt and he’s definitely kicked on this year.”

Victory over Dundee today could go a long way to helping Livingston secure their place in the top-flight and defender Jack Fitzwater wants to be looking up instead of worrying about a relegation battle.

He said: “This year it was up and down at the start and now we’ve hit consistent performances without getting results sometimes we deserve.

“You can also see this season is a lot more competitive.

“If we pick up a few more wins I think we will be fine and we can start looking up the way instead of behind us.”