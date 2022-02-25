DUMFRIES’ Doonhame Festival is full steam ahead this year at The Crichton Estate, with headliners The Waterboys and Alabama 3 joining the lineup.

The festival fell foul to Covid regulations at the final hurdle last year, but is set to return in 2022, and will run over July 22 and 23.

Acts announced for the boutique festival include The Feeling, Bad Manners, Toploader, Kyle Falconer, Skerryvore, Shambolics, Colonel Mustard & the Dijon 5, and I’m A Raver, all confirmed to appear on the bill.

The Dangleberries, the recently reformed Finding Albert and The Lucky Doves, will add to a strong local presence along with Tiderays, The Lutras, Black Cat Bone, Redfish Blues Band and Cumbria-based Novablood.

More acts will be announced in the coming weeks. Held within the charming church grounds of The Crichton in Dumfries and Galloway, the festival is sponsored by local company MKM Timber and supported by The Crichton.

Sandy Sweetman, joint festival director said: “We are so pleased to be able to come back again following the last-minute change in regulations that grounded us last year.

“It has been a challenge to rebook artists, as demand increased with other festivals and postponed tours taking place – but we are absolutely over the moon that festival favourites The Waterboys and Alabama 3 can join us this year.”

Mike Scott (above), from The Waterboys said: “I have a few connections in the south-west, old friends in Langholm and Dumfries, remembered childhood holidays and travels, days in Kirkcudbright and Carsphairn, but don’t often get to play music in the region.

“So it makes me very happy to bring The Waterboys and play Doonhame Festival. Looking forward to seeing you there!”

Promising two days of great music and food, complete with a relaxation area, licensed bar, and camping options, the Doonhame Festival is the perfect way to enjoy a music-filled weekend in a spacious, open-air environment – with everything in place to ensure a safe and relaxed festival experience.

The festival offers on-site camping, and there is also a Holiday Inn within the festival grounds.

Tickets are currently available at Tier One pricing for a short period, with an adult weekend ticket available for £75.

Tickets are available to purchase on the Doonhame Festival website, with a youth weekend ticket (12-17 years old) priced at £60, a child weekend ticket (five to 11 years old) priced at £25, and a family weekend ticket at £175.