SCOTLAND’S hopes of making it three Six Nations wins on the bounce over France suffered a major setback last night when flanker Hamish Watson – one of their most experienced, consistent and influential performers – returned a positive Covid test result, forcing the 30-year-old to drop out of the team for this afternoon’s match at Murrayfield.

Nick Haining has been promoted from the bench to start at blindside flanker, with Rory Darge – making his first international start – moving across the back-row to start at openside flanker.

Saracens’ Andy Christie comes into the match-day 23 and will make his Scotland debut if called on from the bench.

Two members of the Scotland backroom team have also tested positive for Covid and will isolate as per Scottish Government guidelines.

Watson is the fifth frontline forward to drop out of the squad, and his unavailability this weekend means Scotland go into the match with a completely reconstituted starting back-row from the England game in round one. Fellow flanker Jamie Ritchie has a long-term hamstring injury, No 8 Matt Fagerson has a foot injury, second-row Jonny Gray also has a foot injury, and loose-head prop Rory Sutherland has hurt his ribs.

Head coach Gregor Townsend spoke before the start of the championship about having the greatest depth at his disposal of any coach in the Scotland team’s history. That claim is now being vigorously tested.

Watson made 17 out of 17 tackles last time out against Wales, taking his total number of completed tackles without a miss on the bounce in the Six Nations to an incredible 180, going all the way back to that crazy 38-38 draw at Twickenham in 2019. He is also a powerful and aggressive ball-carrier for the side (Scotland’s second top carrier in this tournament) and a key breakdown operator.