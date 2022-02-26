Pierre Schoeman v Uini Atonio

The battle for supremacy starts up front and could be decided there too. At 6ft 5in and somewhere in excess of 23 stone, French tighthead prop Atonio is a massive individual even by modern rugby standards. Scotland loosehead Schoeman has shown himself to be completely at home in international rugby since making his debut earlier this season against Tonga, but this will be the toughest test so far for him by some way.

A few inches shorter, Schoeman has the technical know-how to make life in the scrum very uncomfortable for Atonio. But he also somehow needs to conserve the energy for the other side of his game - taking the contest to the opposition with ball in hand. Atonio himself is no slouch when it comes to carrying hard, so expect those two to fight each other to a standstill.

Ali Price v Antoine Dupont

World player of the year Dupont is France’s scrum-half, captain and heartbeat: a player who can win games on his own in a few seconds of individual brilliance, but also one who inspires his team-mates to greater heights. Denying Dupont decent ball is first and foremost a function of the Scots pack, of course, but if and when the home forwards do win useful possession it will be up to Glasgow No 9 Price to provide slick service to his backline and force the French on to the defensive.

Now 28, the Warriors scrum-half has matured considerably over the past year or two, especially when it comes to game management, and was rewarded for that improvement with selection for last year’s British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa. He will need every ounce of that tactical acuity to get the better of his opposite number.

Finn Russell v Romain Ntamack

As the only member of the Scottish team currently playing in France, Racing 92 stand-off Russell needs to use his hands-on experience of his opponents in order to out-think them - at the same time as ensuring they cannot read what he is about to do. His range of skills has widened in recent seasons, and his decision-making has strengthened too. Two sublime kicks in quick succession late in the game against England were proof of that.

However, the Scot was below his best against Wales, and he will need to rediscover optimal form this afternoon if he is to nullify the threat of Ntamack. Still only 22 - seven years Russell’s junior - the Toulouse playmaker is capable of showing a wisdom beyond his years. He has matured in lockstep with clubmate Dupont and if both half-backs are given the time and space to work their magic, Scotland will be in for a very long afternoon.