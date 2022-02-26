THERE have been many classic encounters between Scotland and France over the decades and everyone will have a favourite. Looking back over the history of matches played in Edinburgh there have been some games which have been more important than others in a Scottish context, especially the wins which featured in Grand Slam years for the Scots – and there have only been three of those Scottish Slams in the history of the Five and Six Nations.

The matches in 1925, 1984 and 1990 are therefore automatic inclusions, and the 1980 and 2016 wins are listed because of the come-from-behind manner in which they were achieved.

January 24, 1925 SCOTLAND 25 FRANCE 4

Inverleith was the scene for the first match of the Grand Slam that would be achieved at new Scottish home stadium Murrayfield on March 21. The tournament was won by Scotland’s spectacular play among the backs such as GPS Macpherson, Johnny Wallace and Ian Smith operating behind a competent pack of forwards.

Against France, Scotland were favourites having finished second in the previous year’s championship. More than 20,000 fans spectators saw Smith score four tries and Wallace two – he would score in every match that year - with Macpherson involved in nearly every score. France could only earn a drop goal, then worth four points, scored by Yves Du Manoir to avoid a whitewash as Scotland ran riot to notch a 25-4 victory. It set them on the path to the Grand Slam and was the first of a record five successive victories against France.

February 16, 1980 SCOTLAND 22 FRANCE 14

This is always remembered as Andy Irvine’s match in which the Scottish full-back came of age with a blistering second half performance. Scotland came into the game with a run of 13 matches without a win, and it looked dire when scrum-half Jerome Gallion scored an early unconverted try. John Rutherford brought Scotland back into the game but Irvine missed the conversion and other kicks at goal while France’s full-back Serge Gabarnet notched a penalty and a try either side of half-time. Alain Cassude put France 14-4 up with a drop goal and with less than a quarter of the game left, the visitors looked comfortable.

In the space of 12 minutes, Scotland turned it around. The resurgent Irvine started and finished a flowing move and then converted from the touchline to make it 10-14. His second try, again off a flowing move, plus Jim Renwick’s conversion put Scotland in front and Irvine then kicked two penalties to complete a remarkable come-from-behind victory.

March 17, 1984 SCOTLAND 21 FRANCE 12

From the Scottish viewpoint, this was the most important fixture ever played against France at Murrayfield as it brought us the second Grand Slam against opponents who were also seeking Le Grand Chelem.

This winner-took-all match started badly for Scotland who had won the Triple Crown against Ireland in spectacular style in Dublin a fortnight previously. It was the era of Roy Laidlaw and John Rutherford in a team captained by Jim Aitken. The French had a brilliant side with the likes of Serge Blanco, Jean-Pierre Rives, Philippe Sella, Jean-Patrick Lescarboura and scrum-half Jerome Gallion in their ranks. It was the latter who put the visitors ahead 6-3 with a converted try after Peter Dods had kicked a penalty gained by the impressive David Leslie.

France deserved that half-time lead, and went further ahead, but their own indiscipline cost them dear as Dods, sporting a big keeker, kicked three penalties to make it 12-12. With just a few minutes left, Scotland won a lineout close to the French line. Colin Deans threw in, Jean-Luc Joinel tried to intercept but succeeded only in knocking the ball down into the waiting arms of Jim Calder who dived over for the try, Dods adding the conversion and a late penalty to seal the Grand Slam.

February 7, 1990 SCOTLAND 21 FRANCE 0

Scotland had gained a narrow victory over Ireland in Dublin but were in confident mood facing France who were not good travellers to Murrayfield in those days. France battled hard though, and Scotland only led at half time thanks to a typical booming penalty by Gavin Hastings.

The second half was one of the most dominant performances against France ever seen at Murrayfield, greatly assisted by flanker Alain Carminati getting himself sent off eight minutes into the half – he got a 30 week ban for his thuggery.

A Craig Chalmers penalty doubled the scoreline and then British and Irish Lions captain Finlay Calder scored a try, converted by Chalmers. Ivan Tukalo scored Scotland’s second try, again converted by Chalmers who added a third penalty to complete the victory and the second part of the Grand Slam.

March 13, 2016 SCOTLAND 29 FRANCE 18

With France still in the hunt for the Championship, they came to Edinburgh in confident mood despite only two narrow wins over Italy and Ireland and defeat by England, but then they had not lost to Scotland in ten previous Six Nations’ encounters.

It was the Scots best day of the tournament, however, and inspired by Stuart Hogg they came back from the loss of a 5th minute unconverted try by Guilhem Guirado to take an 18-5 lead through two Greig Laidlaw penalties, a converted try by Hogg and a magnificent solo effort by Duncan Taylor. Gael Fickou made it 18-12 with a converted try in injury time at the end of the first half. Hogg put Scotland further ahead with a penalty from inside his own half before France came back with two penalties by Maxime Machenaud. Scotland closed out the game with a stunning try by Tim Visser that featured a Hogg overhead flip with Laidlaw’s third penalty the final score.