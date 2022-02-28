JOSH TAYLOR insists he will not stand for the "disgusting" personal attacks against him and his family after the weekend's boxing drama at the OVO Hydro.

The Scottish boxer won his fight against Jack Catterall on a split decision on Saturday evening.

The win has sparked much controversy though, with various major boxing figures and commentators adamant that Catterall was the rightful winner of the bout.

Taylor's five belts were on the line. And today it was confirmed that the British Boxing Board of Control will investigate the scoring of the fight as a result of the backlash.

In the immediate aftermath of the fight, Taylor of course insisted he deserved to win the fight.

However, he has now divuleged his feeling's further on social media, as he hit back at "personal attacks".

The Hibs fan also revealed that a potential re-match could be on the cards, but it would need to be at a different weight.

He wrote on Instagram: "I have taken a few days for some well-earnt time with my family after not seeing them for a few months. I’ve had a chance to watch the fight back. First and foremost, I want to congratulate Jack Catterall on a great fight. He rose to the occasion and fought a valiant fight. However, I believe I won a very close fight.

"Many fans believe Jack deserved the decision, and that’s fine. We both went in there and fought our guts out for 12 rounds… but the personal attacks on myself and especially my family are disgusting and uncalled for.

"My days at 140 are numbered. My future is at welterweight. Jack Catterall deserves another title shot, and as soon as possible. I’ve never ducked a challenge in my career, and I’d be happy to fight Jack again, but it would have to be at welterweight. Jack is a great sportsman, a helluva fighter, and deserves every bit of the admiration he’s been receiving.

"I want to thank my family, my team, the fans who packed The OVO Hydro, and everyone who watched on Sky Sports, ESPN+, and around the world.

"Fighting as the undisputed champion on Scottish soil was a dream come true, but I’m only getting started. I’ll be back and better than ever, this time ready to conquer the welterweight division."