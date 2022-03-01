All London Underground lines are suspended, according to the Transport for London’s website, amid strike action by thousands of workers.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are taking action in a dispute over jobs, pensions and conditions.

London Overground is running a reduced service, while TfL Rail, the Docklands Light Railway and tram services are operating normally.

The RMT said 10,000 Tube workers are taking part in the strikes, with pickets at key locations.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Sadiq Khan should be standing up to Tory ministers who want to needlessly attack jobs, pensions and conditions of key transport workers.

“It is this political failure that has left Tube workers with no choice but to strike this week. Our members have been left paying the price for a turf war between City Hall and the Government and they are not having it as can be seen right across London today.

“The mayor knows the plan to attack our members’ pensions and conditions is wrong and would leave our union no choice but to take industrial action.

“However, only last week the Mayor agreed to submit proposals to the Government that will result in detrimental changes to pensions.

“The mayor has to decide if he is on the side of key workers who have kept London moving during the pandemic or Tory ministers hellbent on punishing tube workers.

“This dispute can be solved if the mayor meets the reasonable demands of his own workforce.”