We’d all like to save money on bills and with the energy prices expected to soar following April’s price-cap hike we need cash-saving tips more than ever.

According to Magnet, consumers are already starting to plan for the future when it comes to choosing their new kitchens, turning to sustainable solutions to help keep bills low.

Lizzie Beesley, Head of Design at Magnet, said: “We have seen a noticeable increase in enquiries for sustainably sourced kitchens over the past year, with homeowners looking to incorporate energy efficient appliances in their kitchens more than ever before.

“Sustainability is a crucial part of our quality promise at Magnet. All of our kitchen cabinets are made from Forest Stewardship Council certified materials, making them as environmentally friendly as possible.”

Magnet's Scandi-inspired Nordic Nature range hones in on the popular Scandinavian belief of looking after things, rather than continually buying new. Picture: Magnet

Top 10 ways to save energy in the kitchen

Choose Induction hobs – Induction hobs use magnets to transfer heat efficiently Turn off the electric vampires – appliances on standby still use energy Become an expert at dishwasher stacking – only use when full Boiling water taps – use energy to heat only the water you use Set dishwashers and washing machines to a lower temperature to reduce CO2 emissions Keep your freezer well-stocked, a full freezer uses less energy! Use your pans properly – choosing the right size and using the lids leads to faster, more efficient cooking Choose the right sized appliance for the size of your household – generally the larger the appliance the more energy it uses Check your seals – make sure your fridge and freezer seal properly Plan ahead – defrost frozen food naturally and allow plenty of time

Five energy-efficient appliances

Russell Hobbs Glass Kettle

Price: £38 (was £59)

According to Russell Hobbs, the body of their Glass Kettle allows you to see how much water you’re using, without having to boil more than you need, helping you to use up to 66% less energy.

Buy your Russell Hobbs Glass Kettle via AO.

Russell Hobbs 14L 600W Microwave in black

Price: £74.99

Compact and stylish, the Russell Hobbs 14L 600W Microwave is the perfect everyday microwave, ideal for cooking a variety of meals in minutes.

Simple and easy to use, you can tailor your cooking to suit your recipe, using the 6 power levels available for selection.

For added functionality, there’s also a defrost setting, which saves you time so you can cook meals straight from the freezer.

Buy your Russell Hobbs Microwave via Robert Dyas.

Tefal Virtuo 2000-Watt Iron in blue

Price: £18

Boasting a non-stick PTFE soleplate, the Tefal Virtuo 200-Watt Iron glides effortlessly over lots of different fabrics without snagging. It also has a continuous steam output of 24 grams per minute, so it quickly and easily removes annoying wrinkles from your clothes.

You won’t have to worry about any leakages either, as anti-drip technology stops random wet patches and this anti-scale model prevents limescale from building up too, keeping it in tip-top condition for longer.

Buy your Tefal Virtuo 2000-Watt Iron via AO.

Samsung Bespoke 70/30 Frost Free Fridge Freezer in stainless steel

Price: £1,180

This A-rated fridge freezer (on a scale of A to G) is super-efficient, and it’ll use less power while keeping your groceries fresh. Not only will you cut down on energy bills, but you’ll be doing your bit for the planet too.

Buy your Samsung Bespoke Fridge Freezer via AO.

WiZ Smart Plug

Price: £15

Manage your appliances and gadgets with this WiZ smart plug. Connect a lamp to it and create a lighting schedule, or use it with your kettle so the water will be freshly boiled as soon as you walk into the kitchen.

No more panicking when you get to work that you’ve left the iron on – just check the app and switch it off if you have.

Plus, it works with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control whatever’s plugged in with your voice. Best of all, you don’t need any extra kit or hubs, just your mobile phone and the WiZ app.

Buy your WiZ Smart Plugs via AO.