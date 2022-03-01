A GLASGOW humanitarian charity sending vital aid to the Ukraine has raised more than half its fundraising target in less than 24 hours.

Glasgow the Caring City charity launched the £10,000 appeal to buy much needed supplies and aid to help those whose lives have been torn apart by the Russian invasion.

Within just 24 hours it has raised £5,900 thanks to the generosity of the people across Glasgow and Scotland.

Already the first aid truck is on route to the Polish/Ukraine border and is due to arrive there by Friday.

However, in order for the charity to be able to help many more people and quickly they launched the appeal to raise £10,000.

A guard carries a young child at the Slovakian border

The money will be used to by supplies and essentials from organisations in Poland to get the items to those who need it faster.

The charity’s crisis resilience manager Ross Galbraith is now planning his own journey Poland and hopes to arrive there by the end of the week to work with suppliers out there.

The Caring City has launched the emergency fundraising appeal to allow to provide more targeted aid to Ukrainians fleeing their homeland.

Mr Galbraith said: “If you enable us to achieve the £10,000 target later on this week in Ukraine we will be able to procure locally the items that we need to help families and be able to deliver that effectively and efficiently.”

The charity responded to the Ukraine crisis with immediate aid of essentials, including blankets and footwear, as the charity team and volunteers loaded a 40 tonnes lorry with the items. It left Glasgow on Monday and is due to arrive by the end of the week.

Families flee with what little they can

The charity which has been responding to humanitarian disasters and war zones across the globe for more than 20 years. It was set up in 1999 to help refugees affected by the conflict in Kosovo.

Sadly for the experienced team of aid workers this crisis has an all to familiar feel to it.

If you can help go to https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/glasgow4ukraine