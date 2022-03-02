Loose Women presenter Charlene White has hit out at critics following a discussion with Janet Street Porter over the Ukraine crisis on the ITV show.

White was accused of ‘playing the race card’ in Tuesday’s programme as the panel discussed racism at the Ukrainian borders.

In response to criticism online Charlene took to Twitter to address the claims of “Playing ther ace card”.

She said: “For those throwing the phrase, "playing the race card" at me today re @loosewomen... let me be VERY clear. You feeling uncomfortable hearing someone talking about race is not my concern, when the concern ought to be directed towards the victims who are subjected to it.”

ITV Loose Women discuss racism at Ukraine border

Charlene raised the topic of stories raised by people who said they were not being allowed to cross the border because of the colour of their skin.

Charlene said: "But there is one thing that has really shone a light on where I'm concerned, that has really stuck out to me, is that in the midst of all of this, the midst of people trying to flee from their homes, the midst of them trying to dodge bullets and bombs, they still have time for racism.

"Because you've got thousands of Black, Asian, Syrian, Arab students and workers who have also been trying to get out of Ukraine and have been prevented from doing so due to the incessant racism that they have experienced. They've not been allowed to go through the border into Poland from example, where they've been pushed back."

She added: "There are posters up saying no black ... It really does shine a light on the fact that it doesn't matter how devastated someone is, how scared somebody is, it seems like there's always time for one of the worst traits of society."

Janet replied: "I hear what you’re saying, and I completely understand it and on the news last night, they did show some of the students talking about how bad they were treated and the effort it had taken for them to actually get on the train and get across the border.

“But I also think Poland, for example, has exceeded all expectations in accepting 150,000 refugees."