Glasgow has at least 2659 properties which are listed as being empty for six months or more, new figures show.

The council says empty homes are not only a wasted resource that could be used to address local housing needs but can also become a blight on the community by attracting vandalism.

It has brought back hundreds of vacant properties into use over the past few years, helping increase the availability of housing.

The economic advantage to bringing an empty home back to productive use is clear: it costs between £6,000 - £25,000 to renovate an empty property compared to an estimated cost of £120,000 to build a new home.

The council says there are a number of reasons for homes becoming empty - mortgage default and repossessions; deceased or untraceable owners; property title issues; and properties which have fallen into a state of disrepair.

Since 2019, 607 homes have been brought back into productive use by Empty Homes Officers (EHO) working with owners, following the target of 200-250 homes per year and a third officer has now been recruited.

The council works alongside the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership, owners and other interested parties to achieve this.

Actions to bring back homes into use falls under three broad categories: selling the property, renting or on occupation.

Under the Housing (Scotland) Act 2010, local authorities can now use council tax records to identify vacant homes and bring them back into use, and a surcharge of up to 100% of Council Tax can be charged to owners of empty homes which are not being marketed for sale or rent.

Glasgow is the only Scottish local authority which alerts home-owners prior to this application of the premium charge.

Where there are instances where an owner cannot be traced or refuses to engage with the EHO, the council will consider the use of compulsory purchase order (CPO) powers.

Any homes that have compulsory purchased will be brought back into use for social rent.

Since 2019, a total of 52 CPOs have been enforced with 37 progressed or confirmed. With the remaining 15 properties, 13 have been acquired by the respective housing associations on a voluntary basis and the remaining two properties have either been sold or occupied by family members.

The council also operates a scheme which matches empty property home-owners who are trying to sell with people who are interested in buying.

Councillor Kenny McLean, City Convener for Neighbourhoods, Housing and Public Realm at Glasgow City Council, said: “Our Empty Homes Strategy not only brings economic and environmental benefits to Glasgow, but also contributes to the regeneration of communities across the city.

"The officers in the Empty Homes team provide a range of services to homeowners and those looking to bring empty homes back into use in Glasgow.”

Bailie Christy Means, Vice-Convener of the Neighbourhoods, Housing and Public Realm Committee, added: “I’m thrilled that Glasgow City Council has now recruited a third Empty Homes Officer since the budget was agreed last year.

"With demand for housing growing, rents increasing year on year, and housing waiting lists continuing to rise, it’s imperative that we make the most of the homes that already exist.

"This will benefit our communities and, given the smaller carbon cost of refurbishing an existing home compared to building a new one, it will benefit the environment too.”