WITH the ongoing situation in Ukraine, and the potential for things getting quickly out of hand, it is hugely important that all governments and institutions act with a unity and discipline of purpose. We need to have a situation where, when Vladimir Putin looks up, all he sees is a wall of defiance and quiet resolve in which there are no cracks or weaknesses, with no parties any obviously stronger or weaker than the rest. If we can show this resolve at a global level, then it is much more likely that this current situation will resolve itself in a way that we can live with. Get it wrong, and we all know that things could escalate very quickly indeed and get to a point that we cannot row back from.

In this context, we need to cut out all the petty politicking in this country, both within Westminster and between there and Holyrood. President Putin will take this as weakness, something that he can exploit to create division and uncertainty. For example, we can see the provision for refugees developing quickly on a day to day basis. It doesn’t need the Scottish Government to be campaigning against the UK Government on it.

Whether you voted for him or not, this is a time when we all need to be getting behind our UK Prime Minister, giving him as strong a hand as we can. It is he who is having to make important decisions on our behalf. This war in the Ukraine is not an opportunity for others to raise their profile. It is the time for suspending normal political hostilities until this issue is resolved.

Victor Clements, Aberfeldy.

MAKE RUSSIA PAY REPARATIONS

ALTHOUGH it may take many months, or even years, Russia must be called to account for the misery and destruction of much of Ukraine's infrastructure and the senseless murder of so many of its citizens, which its unprovoked invasion has created. Until it does make good, or is forced to make good, it should remain a pariah state – a useful first gesture might be to rid itself of the vicious, lying Vladimir Putin and his repellent henchmen. That apart, Russia will have to accept the imperative that it must pay the full price of its actions before there can ever be any prospect of rapprochement.

As an early first step to that end, it must be required to pay full reparation (in cash) for the vast amount of structural damage it has wilfully caused – alas, it's so much more difficult to compensate those who lost their lives, or who suffered life-changing injuries.

At present, vast amounts of Russian (and, hopefully, Belorussian) funds – whether state-owned or otherwise – have been frozen in banks all over the world. Is it a vain aspiration that these assets are never repatriated to Russia or to individual Russians, but instead, are transferred at the earliest practical moment to the Ukrainian state, to be used to finance, probably only in part, the vast expenditure which will be required to rebuild their country?

Let's ignore any voices raised about the legality of such an initiative: remember only President Putin's illegal armed incursion into Ukraine and the wanton destruction and persecution that followed.

James Napier, Alva.

SANCTIONS WILL BE INEFFECTIVE

TO see the hollowness of the UK Government’s sanctions against Russia, look at the fact that 623 UK companies set up last year are Russia-controlled. It’s all legal, with no checks carried out on information filed at Companies House. The UK Government is doing nothing to staunch the £100 billion per annum flow of dirty money through the City of London. And the freeports being forced on Scotland by London won’t have to divulge the nationality of any company using them.

In addition, there’s a glaring loophole in the UK sanctions on Russian banks that gives customers 30 days to remove their assets and close their accounts before the sanctions take effect. Bill Browder, a leading campaigner against corruption in Russia, commented: “This is a ridiculous position for Britain to put itself in. An asset freeze needs to be immediate and total. If you are leaving those subject to it a month for the sanction to become active then anything you want to freeze will be long gone. It is absurd.”

With North Sea oil now worth $110/barrel, Scotland’s energy reserves, including our vast quantities of renewables, would not only secure our prosperity but also satisfy a quarter of the EU’s energy needs. This is only possible if Scotland restores its independence and rejoins the single market, something Ukraine applied to do just yesterday (March 1).

An independent Scotland could create a corruption-free state that trades freely with Europe, at a stroke eliminating 27 Brexit-imposed borders. Now is the perfect time to leave this rancid Union.

Leah Gunn Barrett, Edinburgh.

* WHAT message was sent by MPs who stood united in the House of Commons today (March 2), giving the Ukrainian Ambassador a standing ovation? Well, we didn’t have to wait long for answers. Question after question, challenge after challenge was addressed to Boris Johnson at Prime Minister's Questions from MPs furious at the UK Government's inaction regarding sanctions that are going nowhere near far enough, that have too many escape routes.

The EU has opened its heart by opening its borders to the humanitarian crisis, so what is the UK’s response? Ukrainians are asked: do you meet the earnings criteria of £25,600 or do you qualify to come to the UK on a seasonal workers visa (picking fruit)? If you have family living in the UK, you can come for a year. This is an absolute outrage. What must the Ukrainian Ambassador think?

Catriona C Clark, Falkirk.

* SNP MSP Michelle Thomson tweeted that she was “delighted for Ukraine” when commenting on its application for emergency EU membership ("SNP president criticised for linking Ukrainian struggle to fight for independence", The Herald, March 2).Two comments come to mind: "heid fu' o' magic" and "two short planks".

Kenneth T MacDonald, Kilmarnock.

WHY DO THE WARS PERSIST?

I PREFACE my remarks by saying the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, like all war, is an abomination, a war crime irrespective of how it has been pursued.

However, what short memories we seem to have. Cast your mind back to the Second World War when Russia was an ally and did most of the fighting and most of the dying to defeat Nazi Germany. There is a school of thought that the West deliberately delayed a meaningful assault on Europe until Russia had done most of the dirty work. Some also believe that the use of atomic weapons on an already-defeated Japan was actually to demonstrate to Russia what the United States had in its arsenal; if so, it suggests plans were already in place for the Cold War.

During the Second World War up to 26 million Russian citizens and troops paid with their lives to defeat the Nazis, yet that fact passes by every year without mention. Within a short period from the end of the war Russia, which had been our ally, became the enemy and the Second World War enemies became our friends. While the general public were busy trying to return to normality those who wield the power were already plotting.

I would contend that most people everywhere, including Russia, Ukraine, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Afghanistan and Palestine just want to concentrate on keeping a roof over their heads, feeding the kids and getting by. Why the continuous wars and strife, because it isn’t in the interests of the overwhelming mass of humanity? Who decided Russia was the enemy and we needed Nato to protect us from it, that in itself a self-perpetuating prophecy as Russia is compelled to protect itself from Nato? Why does the US feel the need to have 200,000 troops permanently stationed overseas?

Who benefits from war? It’s not those who die and it’s not the general public. If you don’t already know the answer and you haven’t listened to General Eisenhower’s valedictory address then you need to wake up and smell the coffee. Remind me, how many billionaires and millionaires have died fighting on the front line?

David J Crawford, Glasgow.

SCOTLAND SHOULD STAND ASIDE

LIKE many many fellow Scots I danced and sang and until my throat was sore when Scotland secured a play-off place for Qatar '22. We have waited a very along time to dream the impossible dream. However, I believe now is the right time for Scotland to stand up and say we will forfeit this tie and let Ukraine go on to the next stage. Perhaps the possible opponents in Wales/Austria will also forfeit the game and all the world's underdogs will support Ukraine in Qatar.

Patricia Bain, Milngavie.

