DUNDEE have announced two positive Covid cases have been identified this week through routine testing.
A club statement revealed a positive test earlier this week led to five players being identified as close contacts and missing the match against Hibs.
And now a second confirmed case has been identified during testing ahead of the trip to Motherwell tomorrow.
As a result a further five players are being treated as close contacts and will have to isolate.
A club statement read: "Dundee Football Club can confirm that our scheduled Covid-19 testing this week has returned two positive tests.
"The first positive case earlier this week led to five players being identified as close contacts and as a result, some members of the squad missed out against Hibernian due to isolation periods.
"Testing ahead of tomorrow’s match at Fir Park has returned another positive case and as a result, a further five players have been identified as close contacts and some further players will have to isolate as a result.
"The club is cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities."
